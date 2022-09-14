Leonardo DiCaprio Used To Live In This Huge Alberta Mansion & It's For Sale Right Now (PHOTOS)
He won an Oscar after living here! 🎥
Ever wanted to sneak a peek inside a celebrity's house? Well, now's your chance. This massive Alberta home has been listed for nearly $7 million and it's got some serious bragging rights.
The huge mansion is in Pinnacle Ridge, just 25 minutes from downtown Calgary, has had some big A-list stars roam its halls and even made its own appearance on screen.
The mansion – which stands at over 15,000 square feet – was actually home to movie star Leonardo DiCaprio when he was filming his Oscar-winning role in The Revenant in the province.
The home's living roomCourtesy of Ramage & Co and The McCallum Group
The house at 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place S.W. also appeared in the TV series Fargo, which was also filmed in Alberta, so it's safe to say it has some Hollywood appeal.
With inspiration taken from Tuscan villas, the property is filled with surprises like hidden doors and it even has some secret rooms tucked behind paneled walls.
With seven bedrooms, there's a different one for every day of the week and there are a whopping eight bathrooms.
A bedroomCourtesy of Ramage & Co and The McCallum Group
The $6,999,900 house also has a stunning kitchen with slab marble islands and a huge formal dining room that's perfect for hosting the fanciest dinner parties.
On the lower level of the house, there's also a 25-metre indoor swimming pool that's perfect for getting a few laps in.
The swimming poolCourtesy of Ramage & Co and The McCallum Group
The fun doesn't have to stop there as the property also comes complete with its own movie theatre and games room.
There's also a huge wine cellar with brick barrel-vaulted ceilings to store all the wine for those impressive dinner parties.
Plus, there's a spa-like hot tub, too.
The hot tubCourtesy of Ramage & Co and The McCallum Group
Among other details listed on the property includes a basketball court, a steam room, sauna, and even an airport runway — so we can see why Leo was a fan!