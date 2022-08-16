Jason Kenney Is Letting People In Vancouver & Toronto Know Why They Should Move To Alberta
It's actually pretty convincing!
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney has just launched a new campaign to encourage workers in Toronto and Vancouver to move to Alberta instead.
According to the Alberta government, the campaign – named "Alberta Is Calling" – aims to encourage "skilled, educated and motivated talent" to move to Alberta instead, citing reasons like better wages, fewer taxes and more affordable housing.
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney said the campaign would highlight the "many cost of living, career and lifestyle advantages that Alberta offers."
Kenney said there had been "unprecedented growth" in the province in industries like tech and innovation, film and television, energy, finance, transportation, manufacturing, as well as oil and gas.
\u201cHey #YYZ and #YVR...\n\nAlberta is calling. Will you answer?\u201d— Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660595001
In comparison, he said the cost of living in the Toronto and Vancouver areas has gotten "out of control."
"We think that for people who cannot afford a home and young workers who can barely afford rent that the comparison to Alberta is very powerful," he said.
The campaign highlighted a lot of reasons for Canadians to consider moving, including Alberta having the highest average wages and lowest taxes in Canada, shorter average commute times and new career opportunities.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 NEW AD CAMPAIGN ALERT! \ud83d\udea8\n\n\u260e Alberta is Calling will tell skilled professionals in #YYZ and #YVR what kind of life awaits them in Alberta:\n\n\ud83d\udde3 Lower taxes\n\ud83d\udde3 Bigger paychecks\n\ud83d\udde3 Cheaper houses\n\ud83d\udde3 And more\n\n\u27a1 Read more: https://t.co/GkQleMEjFp\n\u27a1 https://t.co/iWsRhP1s7W\u201d— Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason Kenney \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660588939
Alberta also has more affordable home ownership than Toronto or Vancouver, plus easy access to the mountains and lakes, with over 300 days of sunshine per year, it added.
The campaign will launch in two phases, and the first will see ads in transit stations in Vancouver and Toronto targeting young professionals and directing them to a brand-new website dedicated to the campaign.
Kenney added that the second phase would launch In mid-September using "bolder and more high-impact tactics." The premier will be making the trip to Toronto for the launch.
Considering Calgary was recently named as one of the best places to live in the world, and along with Edmonton, the province has some of the world's most affordable housing, Alberta might just see more people flocking to the region.