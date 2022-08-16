NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

jason kenney

Jason Kenney Is Letting People In Vancouver & Toronto Know Why They Should Move To Alberta

It's actually pretty convincing!

Calgary Staff Writer
Premier Jason Kenney. Right: The Calgary Saddledome and skyline.

Government of Alberta | flickr, John6863373 | Dreamstime

Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney has just launched a new campaign to encourage workers in Toronto and Vancouver to move to Alberta instead.

According to the Alberta government, the campaign – named "Alberta Is Calling" – aims to encourage "skilled, educated and motivated talent" to move to Alberta instead, citing reasons like better wages, fewer taxes and more affordable housing.

Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney said the campaign would highlight the "many cost of living, career and lifestyle advantages that Alberta offers."

Kenney said there had been "unprecedented growth" in the province in industries like tech and innovation, film and television, energy, finance, transportation, manufacturing, as well as oil and gas.

In comparison, he said the cost of living in the Toronto and Vancouver areas has gotten "out of control."

"We think that for people who cannot afford a home and young workers who can barely afford rent that the comparison to Alberta is very powerful," he said.

The campaign highlighted a lot of reasons for Canadians to consider moving, including Alberta having the highest average wages and lowest taxes in Canada, shorter average commute times and new career opportunities.

Alberta also has more affordable home ownership than Toronto or Vancouver, plus easy access to the mountains and lakes, with over 300 days of sunshine per year, it added.

The campaign will launch in two phases, and the first will see ads in transit stations in Vancouver and Toronto targeting young professionals and directing them to a brand-new website dedicated to the campaign.

Kenney added that the second phase would launch In mid-September using "bolder and more high-impact tactics." The premier will be making the trip to Toronto for the launch.

Considering Calgary was recently named as one of the best places to live in the world, and along with Edmonton, the province has some of the world's most affordable housing, Alberta might just see more people flocking to the region.

