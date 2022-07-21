Calgary Was Named Among The 3 Best Places To Live In The World & It Beat Toronto By A Lot
It got some perfect scores!
Most Calgarians know that the city has a lot going for it and now the rest of world is catching up too. On a recent list ranking the world's most livable cities, Calgary came in third place and it was also the highest ranked city in Canada.
The "Global Liveability Index 2022" from the Economist Intelligence Unit, ranked cities around the world based on a number of factors including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
Calgary was the highest-ranked city in Canada on the list, tied with Zurich at third place behind Vienna which took the number one spot and Copenhagen at number two.
Not only did Calgary rank highly on the list, but it received the highest possible score in some of the areas that the study considered, like healthcare, education and infrastructure.
The city also made a considerable jump from last year's list, where it placed at number 18.
Other Canadian cities on the list include Vancouver which came in fifth, and Toronto which was eighth.
According to the EIU, the top ten cities were among those with few COVID-19 restrictions in place with shops, restaurants, museums and schools reopened.
Hospitalization due to the pandemic has also declined "leading to less stress on healthcare resources and services," and masks aren't required in most situations.
"As a result, cities that were towards the top of our rankings before the pandemic have rebounded on the back of their stability, good infrastructure and services, as well as enjoyable leisure activities," the index said.
It seems like everyone is singing Calgary's praises as it also was found to have one of the best work/life balances in the country, and one of the most affordable housing markets in the world.