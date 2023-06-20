This Massive Alberta House For Sale Is $830K & Comes With Its Own Basement Bar (PHOTOS)
You won't find this kind of space anywhere near the same price in Ontario.
If cottage trips are your happy place then this massive, rustic Alberta home for sale is probably what you have in mind when you dream of owning property.
27111 #325 Highway 597 Rural Lacombe County, AB, is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house that offers an impressive 1,810 square feet of living space. According to the home's listing, the beautiful piece of real estate has been meticulously cared for with attention to every detail, both inside and out.
The front of the homeCIR Realty
The cottage boasts an abundance of quality, style, and craftsmanship. Its picturesque setting amidst a lush sea of trees is complemented by an exterior finish of Natural Red Cedar, adorned with river rock accents. The solid cedar decks and railings further enhance its rustic charm.
All that for a $830K price tag which gets you a modest bungalow in Toronto these days. "Alberta is calling" indeed.
A look at the property's backyard area CIR Realty
Outdoor enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate the abundance of natural wonders that surround the property. They can observe these wonders from multiple porches, including a 14 x 14 sunken deck, which is perfect for BBQ dinners and birdwatching. Additionally, there is a covered 16 x 16 deck that provides an ideal space for large gatherings with friends and family.
In fact, this place is all about providing its owners with an abundant amount of living space, something people in southern Ontario haven't been offered at an affordable price since the early 90s.
A birds eye view of the property CIR Realty
As if that wasn't already green enough, the home also features its own garden area, thoughtfully set up for growing vegetables or flowers. To further enhance convenience, a cedar-sided garden shed is available for storing tools. With the property spanning 2.5 acres, there is even the possibility of building additional properties as your family grows.
So, you can say goodbye to paying far too much for a head of romaine lettuce.
A look at some of the vast greenery that surrounds the homeCIR Realty
The home's interior supplies its owners and guests with a warm and inviting atmosphere The main entry and living room feature knotty pine tongue and groove 19' vaulted ceilings, creating a spacious and cozy ambiance.
The home's bright and spacious living room CIR Realty
Anyone maneuvering around the home will step on solid oak hardwood floors and ascend custom stair railings made of lodge pole pine. The home's exceptional attention to detail is evident in every aspect, including the window and door casings throughout, as well as the interior doors, all crafted from solid hemlock.
The home's gourmet kitchen area CIR Realty
Not just a summer spot, the place also features a two-sided fireplace with a wood mantle to warm up those inside during Alberta's frigid winter season. Getting the cold shoulder from your spouse? Simply go to the other side of the fire in your home. What a luxury.
The two-sided fireplace with wood mantle CIR Realty
The home's walkout basement leads out to the patio's fire pit area and features its own wet bar, perfect for hosting late-night conversations with friends while the rest of the family sleeps. A place to talk sports without explaining everything, bliss.
The basement bar area CIR Realty
In summary, this exceptional home offers a truly remarkable living experience with its beautiful design, attention to detail, and stunning surroundings.
Alberta Super Cottage
A shot of the back deck area
Asking Price: $829,900
Address: 27111 #325 Highway 597Rural Lacombe County, AB, T0M 1J0
Description: A meticulously cared-for home, situated on an acreage located just minutes from Blackfalds and the city of Red Deer.