Alberta Is Trying To Get Even More Ontarians To Move There By Targeting These Cities
They're looking to recruit people from the Maritimes, too!
Watch out Canadians! Alberta is calling once again and this time, they're trying to convince even more people from Ontario to move make the move.
The provincial government has opted for round two of its "Alberta Is Calling" campaign — despite it getting roasted by people across Toronto and Vancouver when it launched last summer. This time, however, the campaign is targeting Ontarians outside of Toronto and Canadians based in the Maritimes.
The campaign is aimed at getting more Canadians to move to Alberta to help address labour shortages in the province by enticing people with affordable housing, higher wages, and beautiful natural scenery.
This time around, people living in Ontario spots including Hamilton, London, Windsor, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Chatham, Timmins, and Cornwall will be seeing transit ads, radio ads, and billboards that showcase the province.
Maritimes cities including cities like St. John’s, Charlottetown, Moncton and Saint John, and Halifax are also going to be seeing a whole lot of Alberta campaigns, too.
Some of the jobs that are in the highest demand in Alberta include: restaurant and food service managers, software engineers and designers, web designers and developers, transport truck drivers, registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, accounting technicians and bookkeepers and shippers and receivers.
Despite the initial campaign getting a mixed reaction from some Canadians, it seems like it might have worked.
In a news conference to launch the next step of the campaign, Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development, Brian Jean said almost 33,000 Canadians had moved to Alberta in the third quarter of 2022.