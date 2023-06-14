This Is What A $750K Home Looks Like Across All 10 Canadian Provinces Right Now (PHOTOS)
The differences are no joke. 👀
Bummed out about the high home prices in Canada? Wondering which province offers you the most bang for your buck? Well, wonder no more!
While the price for a house in some of Canada's most expensive markets has left many hopeful homebuyers feeling more discouraged, it's not all doom and gloom. In fact, across the country's 10 provinces, the real estate landscape tells a very different story
From the majestic mountains of British Columbia to the charming coastal towns of the Maritimes, we've scoured the country to bring you a glimpse of the properties available within this price range.
In this example, we've looked at homes across the country all priced at $750,000.
Whether you're dreaming of a modern urban dwelling or a tranquil countryside retreat, this list has got you covered. Join us on this exciting journey as we showcase the unique characteristics and styles of $750K homes across all 10 Canadian provinces.
Edmonton, AB
Empty kitchen with hardwood floors.
Maxwell Polaris, Paul S Lamba | Century 21
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 4681 Chegwin Wynd, Edmonton, AB
Description: Situated in a sought-after neighbourhood in Edmonton, this modern and elegant residence offers a spacious two-story layout with a stylish exterior. The combination of brick and siding, along with large windows, bathes the interior in natural light.
Inside, the living area welcomes you with high ceilings and inviting hardwood flooring. The well-designed kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's paradise, featuring sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry for all your storage needs.
Esquimalt, BC
Exterior of the floating home.
Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate | Century 21
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 445 Head St. Fh3, Esquimalt, BC
Description: This unique float home at West Bay Marine Village offers an impressive 1,800 square feet of living space. On the entry level, a spacious foyer welcomes you, leading to a primary bedroom with an ensuite and Jacuzzi tub.
The second level features a well-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a handcrafted copper sink. Its open-concept dining room also features plenty of natural light, creating an inviting ambiance for shared meals and moments.
On the top floor, an impressive family room awaits, featuring a vaulted ceiling and an additional gas fireplace. This inviting space is perfect for relaxation and gathering with loved ones. You'll also find a third bathroom, ample storage space, and convenient access to the large deck, offering breathtaking panoramic views.
As if those features weren't enough, the home also happens to be located a mere 12 minutes from BC's capital Victoria.
Hamilton, ON
Front of the Hamilton house.
eXp Realty Toronto | Century 21
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 48 Lake Ave. Dr., Hamilton, ON
Description: Located in the heart of old Stoney Creek, this home offers a prime location just steps away from the charming downtown area. With close proximity to the QEW, it provides easy access to both the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara Falls
Its living area features luxury vinyl flooring, a fireplace and large windows all of which help create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
On the second level, you'll find a large living area with vinyl flooring, pot lights, and a ceiling fan. This level also features a spacious kitchen and breakfast area, perfect for meals and gatherings.
Saskatoon, SK
Interior wall of the Saskatoon home filled with windows.
Asking Price: $749,900
Address: 207 Waters Lane, Saskatoon, SK
Description: This two-storey home offers 2,356 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms, and four bathrooms, making an ideal investment for large families. Its interior also features a spacious foyer, open kitchen, dining, and living room area, making it an easy place to entertain guests.
Amongst its most enticing features is its kitchen which features a new quartz waterfall island, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout.
Winnipeg, MB
The living room area of 18 Waldport Bay, Winnipeg, MB
Glen Sytnyk | RE/MAX
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 18 Waldport Bay, Winnipeg, MB
Description: This spacious three bedroom home offers 1,810 square feet of living space on its main level and over 1,600 square feet on its lower.
It's highlights include high ceilings, a light granite kitchen, a stone gas fireplace, a custom-built lower level with a second kitchen/bar, and two extra bedrooms and professionally landscaped private backyard.
Magog, QC
Backyard of the Magog house.
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 275 Rue Bordeleau, Magog, QC
Description: This contemporary zen-style home is tucked away in the woods and offers breathtaking views of Lake Lovering.
This fully furnished retreat is nestled in a secluded wooded area and boasts its own private beaches and nearby boat launch. With oversized windows, radiant floors, a propane fireplace, a master suite, office space, and an open living area that harmonizes with nature, this property offers a serene escape.
Despite being boasted as a retreat this secluded home is only located an hour and 30 minutes away from Montreal.
St. John's, NL
A stairway leading up to 2 Cuckholds Cove Road
Holly Rideout | Rideout Realty
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 2 Cuckholds Cove Road
Description: This custom-designed hillside home offers high-end finishes, hardwood floors, panoramic views of Quidi Vidi Lake, and a stunning solid birch kitchen with granite countertops.
It also features a wrap-around patio and private garden, making it a perfect choice for those looking to enjoy the outdoors.
Blandford, NS
Driveway leading up to the Nova Scotia home.
Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty | Century 21
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 4904 329 Highway, Blandford, NS
Description: This stunning home on the South Shore, offers panoramic ocean views and abundant natural light in every room.
Its fully equipped kitchen boasts high-end Thermador appliances and Silestone countertops, and its exterior offers over two acres of property with perennial gardens.
According to the listing, this home has been meticulously maintained and upgraded by its owners, making it a true gem.
Despite seeming remote, the home is located just under an hour away from Nova Scotia's capital Halifax.
Charlottetown, P.E.I
Front yard of the PEI home filled with flowering plants.
RE/MAX Charlottetown Realty | Century 21
Asking Price: $750,000
Address: 139 Myers Road St., Anns, PEI
Description: This picturesque cedar shake country home sits on 2.08 acres near the New Glasgow River. With an unbeatable location just minutes from Cavendish, North Rustico, and Charlottetown, this tranquil retreat offers a wrap-around veranda, oversized windows, a gourmet kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and a luxurious bathroom with a claw-foot tub.
Surrounded by fragrant gardens, this private oasis provides a serene escape while being close to white sand beaches, golf courses, and local amenities.
Fredericton, NB
An exterior shot of 87 Spencer Street Fredericton
Asking Price: $724,900
Address: 87 Spencer Street Fredericton, NB
Description: This 12-year-old home is situated on 3.6 acres of land, providing it's owners with a quiet country setting while being just minutes away from local amenities.
One of the standout features of this home is its master bedroom, which boasts a full ensuite complete with a soaker tub, stand-up shower, and walk-in closet. Additionally, the property offers a triple paved driveway, making it convenient to park your RV, boat, or other toys.