This $750K Ontario Home For Sale Has 18 Rooms & A Private Observatory In The Backyard

It's just a walk away from the lake.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This $750K Ontario Home For Sale Has 18 Rooms & A Private Observatory In The Backyard
Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

This countryside home in Ontario has tons of space without a giant price tag. The house, which is located in Prince Edward County, boasts 18 rooms and over 2 acres of property for a price of $749,000.

Tucked away in a quiet subdivision, the four-bedroom home has a newly renovated kitchen and a sunroom where you can enjoy views of the peaceful surroundings.

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

The spacious living room has a fireplace and large window that lets in lots of light.The finished basement features a bedroom, gas stove, and bar area, making it the perfect place to relax for a cozy night in or hangout with friends.

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

There's tons of storage space, as the home comes with an attached two-car garage as well as a separate single car garage. The partially covered deck overlooks the backyard, which has several unique buildings including a greenhouse and pergola.

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

One of the most unique parts of the property is the observatory, which has a rolling roof that opens up to the stars, so you can spend your nights gazing into the sky in search of constellations.

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

The home sits right next to a trail that leads to the lake, and is close to attractions like North Beach Provincial Park, Presqu'ille Provincial Park, and Barcovan Beach.

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

With nearly 20 rooms, a private observatory, and a nearby lake, this large home is ideal for anyone looking for a city escape.

Spacious home for sale

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

Price: $749,000

Address: 24 Elizabeth Rd., Prince Edward, ON

Description: This home has tons of rooms and is just a walk away from the lake.

View Here

