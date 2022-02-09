Sections

This Riverfront Home For Sale In Ontario Looks Like A Private Resort & Costs Under $700K

You can take in sunset views from the soaker tub.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Riverfront Home For Sale In Ontario Looks Like A Private Resort & Costs Under $700K
Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

Sunset views, a gourmet kitchen, and serene river might sound like something you'd find at a resort, but this Ontario house for sale has it all.

Situated amongst towering trees in Gooderham, the stunning home is on the market for $695,000.

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

The two-bedroom abode features white-washed pine walls and wood flooring throughout, and the modern decor has resort vibes.

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

The towering, vaulted ceiling gives an airy feel to the place, and the large windows let in tons of natural light.

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

You can take in the sunset views from the soaker tub, and enjoy the surrounding nature by relaxing on the deck.

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

The river is just steps from the house, so you can spend the warmer months swimming or kayaking, according to the listing.

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

This home has "city escape" written all over it, and with a price tag of under 1 million, it's a truly unique find.

Riverside home

Nicole Baxter | RE/MAX

Price: $695,000

Address: 1116 Morning Glory Dr., Gooderham, ON

Description: This home is situated right on a river and is basically a vacation every day.

View Here

