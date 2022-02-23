This Ontario Resort For Sale Has 6 Villas & Is Like Living On The Mediterranean Sea
Live on the water next to your besties.
Imagine waking up every day in your own villa on a private resort, with waterfront views of blue waters and distant islands. You can live life as if you're on a constant luxury vacation at this Ontario property for sale.
Whether you have the full $12,000,000 at your disposal or can split it with five friends, each of the six villas on the property is close to the water, with unobstructed views from the rocky shore. The Ontario resort boasts additional properties including boathouses along Charleston Lake. You'll never want to leave.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
The entire property is about six acres in size, with a private heated driveway and gated entrance. You'll feel secluded and have your own space in any of the villas.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
The resort property has ten buildings in total. You're able to grow your own food in the on-site greenhouse, store watercraft in one of two boathouses, and meet up with your neighbours at your own bar or the Games house.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
The property is self-sustaining and these unique features allow the possibility to live off the land for one year without needing to leave. Why would you want to? Functional and picturesque, any of your friends who don't live alongside you will be jealous and want to visit anyway. The privacy and romance of the area create an unbeatable destination to live.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
Are you in Canada or Italy? It's tough to tell. The way the villa homes are set up offers lake views from each home, balcony and terrace on the property.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
You're able to BBQ outside and dine at an outdoor bar, relax in a small pool overlooking the vast lake and end the night at an outdoor fire pit right on the water's edge.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
The homes are modern and spacious, where families can live and friends can visit. From granite countertops to stone accent walls, spacious bedrooms, wooden finishings and high-end touches, the luxury living never stops.
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
You can ride off-roading vehicles along local trails, enjoy nearby shopping by boat or car, and go fishing or boating from your backyard. You'll never tire of the epic scenery and amenities.
The Destination on Charleston Lake
Gina Karkoulis | Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $12,000,000
Address: 270 Spence Ln., Athens, Ontario
Description: You can own a 6-acre resort property on Charleston Lake, with a private entrance, boathouse, indoor and outdoor bar, games room, ample parking and much more. You really have no need to leave this Meditterean-style vacation living in one of six villas.