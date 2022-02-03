Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
houses for sale in ontario

This $3.5 Million Mansion For Sale In Ontario Is Like An Italian Resort But For Your Dog

It comes with an elite training facility for pups.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This $3.5 Million Mansion For Sale In Ontario Is Like An Italian Resort But For Your Dog
Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

This stunning mansion for sale in Ontario is not only fit for royalty, but for their dogs as well.

Located in Amherstburg, the $3.5 million home is set on 24 acres of land and comes with an elite dog training facility.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The home, which has major Italian villa vibes, features four to five bedrooms and imported limestone.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The interior is complete with a large primary bedroom, an ensuite with a jacuzzi and Roman shower, a cigar lounge, games room, and more.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

The backyard certainly doesn't disappoint. The area boasts a heated saltwater pool, sauna, and covered porch.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

There's even a dreamy gazebo located on the water at the back of the property.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

As for the dog training facility — it is a true puppy paradise with large, fenced spaces, kennels, and various activities.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

With Italian vibes and endless fun for dogs, this mansion is a truly unique spot that you don't see everyday!

Mansion with dog training facility

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

Price: $3,499,000

Address: 6136 Concession 6 N., Amherstburg, ON

Description: This luxurious mansion is straight out of Europe and comes with a whole space just for dogs.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario houses for sale

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins

You can live in an eco-friendly dome home.

Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

If you're looking for a unique place to call home and are an environmentally conscious buyer, this dome home for sale in Ontario is a great find.

This monolithic home is made of painted concrete walls featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, located west of the city of Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario houses for sale

This $800K Ontario Beach House Has Has Million Dollar Lake Views & Its Own Sandy Shoreline

It's like a vacation every day!

Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX

You can wake up to the sound of waves every day at this dreamy Ontario beach house for sale.

Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Essex, the three-bedroom home comes with its own private beach and is listed at $799,900.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Canada's Most Popular City To Move To Has Houses For Sale RN & Some Are Under $500K

Northern Ontario, anyone?

Scott Carr | Century 21, Property Guys

There are so many beautiful cities in Canada but, apparently, this Ontario city has the rest of the country beat for where Canadians want to move to.

U-Haul recently named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians moved to in 2021 and North Bay topped the list for the second year in a row.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are Some Of The Cheapest Spots To Rent An Apartment Outside The GTA Right Now

If you want affordable city living, these spots are a good place to start.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

A new report from liv.rent is helping Ontarians find affordable rent outside the GTA, and you don't even have to move to the middle of nowhere.

According to the rental platform, some of the cheapest cities outside the Toronto area include London, Hamilton, Kitchener, and Niagara, with one-bedroom apartments going for as low as $1,196.

Keep Reading Show less