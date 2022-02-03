This $3.5 Million Mansion For Sale In Ontario Is Like An Italian Resort But For Your Dog
It comes with an elite training facility for pups.
This stunning mansion for sale in Ontario is not only fit for royalty, but for their dogs as well.
Located in Amherstburg, the $3.5 million home is set on 24 acres of land and comes with an elite dog training facility.
The home, which has major Italian villa vibes, features four to five bedrooms and imported limestone.
The interior is complete with a large primary bedroom, an ensuite with a jacuzzi and Roman shower, a cigar lounge, games room, and more.
The backyard certainly doesn't disappoint. The area boasts a heated saltwater pool, sauna, and covered porch.
There's even a dreamy gazebo located on the water at the back of the property.
As for the dog training facility — it is a true puppy paradise with large, fenced spaces, kennels, and various activities.
With Italian vibes and endless fun for dogs, this mansion is a truly unique spot that you don't see everyday!
Mansion with dog training facility
Price: $3,499,000
Address: 6136 Concession 6 N., Amherstburg, ON
Description: This luxurious mansion is straight out of Europe and comes with a whole space just for dogs.