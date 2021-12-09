This Ontario Mansion For Sale Has An Epic Library With Major 'Beauty And The Beast' Vibes
You'll want to be their guest!
If your favourite part of Beauty And The Beast is the massive library, you'll want to see this Ontario mansion for sale.
This stunning over-8550-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven baths and a massive library that Belle would fall in love with.
Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville
There is plenty of space to entertain on this one-acre lot, with a four-car garage plus 16 additional parking spaces and a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar.
With the current setup, the dining room table has space for 12, in addition to the kitchen table, kitchen bar seating and outdoor dining areas.
Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville
You're sure to be entertained, whether you're playing billiards in the bar, playing piano in the living area, working out in the gym, watching a movie in the theatre or making pizzas in the pizza oven.
Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville
The home is located in Niagara Falls and features large windows that provide a view of the Niagara River, with a walking and cycling path just outside your door.
Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville
This two-story home is truly the idea of living in luxury, with all the amenities you could dream of and plenty of space to relax and enjoy the views. The vaulted ceilings and ornate decor create an environment worthy of a fairytale.
Niagara Falls mansion
Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville
Price: $4,790,000
Address: 10131 Niagara River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Description: An 8550+ square foot mansion, with 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and beautiful views of the Niagara River. You'd be living in luxury in this spacious mansion.