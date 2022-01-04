Trending Tags

This Tiny Ontario House Is Under $100K & Is Surrounded By Other Homes Just Like It

Live out your minimalist dream with lakefront views.

This Tiny Ontario House Is Under $100K & Is Surrounded By Other Homes Just Like It
Khang Huynh & Christopher Lacharity | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

Live out your minimalist dreams and escape reality with your friends, at this little house for sale in Ottawa, Ontario.

This small home is part of a community of tiny houses in the sub-city of Carp, and it only costs $99,000 to buy.

Khang Huynh & Christopher Lacharity | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

This single-family home has one bedroom and one bathroom, modernly decorated with a contemporary design.

It is located on Carp Lake Cove in a private area full of tiny homes, where you can enjoy views of the lake with your fellow minimalism-loving neighbours.

Lake access is mere steps away, for you to enjoy winter skating and summer sunbathing in addition to the views from your porch.

Khang Huynh & Christopher Lacharity | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

The unit is completely furnished and ready to move in, complete with hand-built kitchen cabinets, a farmhouse sink, and premium accents.

Snow removal and grass cutting are included in the monthly fee, no need for storing shovels and tools. You'll also have your own parking spot.

It is only five minutes away from local shops and restaurants including Kin Vineyards, Carp Custom Creamery and Alice's Village Cafe.

Ottawa Tiny Home For Sale

Ottawa Tiny Home For Sale

Khang Huynh & Christopher Lacharity | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

Price: $99,000

Address: 3117 Carp Rd. #8, Carp, ON

Description: This fully furnished home is part of a whole community of small homes, and is within walking distance of a lake.

View Here

