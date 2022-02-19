Sections

tiny homes

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing Wall

It has multiple bedrooms!

Ottawa Staff Writer
This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing Wall
Melissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

If you're looking for a starter home or a little getaway spot that won't break the bank, a tiny home might be just what you need.

This tiny house in Ontario is listed for $51,995 and looking for a new piece of land to rest on. It has three attached units including a shipping container, for a full house with the amenities you'd expect from any size home. It's a minimalist dream without sacrificing comfort.

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing WallMelissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

The outside of this modern yet rustic home is wood and metal. One side has a cozy cottage look, perfect for the welcoming front door entrance. The other half is a pop of red from the storage container. The sides are connected in a 'U' shape so you can create a cozy inlet patio space outside.

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing WallMelissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

This portable house has a full eat-in kitchen with appliances including a stove and refrigerator. There is storage space above the kitchen. As you walk from the kitchen past the front door, you can use the rock wall as a fun way to get yourself upstairs. There is space for a bed mattress and bedroom accessories in the loft on the other side of the unit.

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing WallMelissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

You can enjoy natural light from sizable windows throughout the home that opens up the feel of the space. Get some work done in the office nook, store your shoes in the mudroom section by the front door and eat dinner at the spacious counter. The three-piece bathroom is at the end of the unit before you turn into a living room section. The toilet is composting.

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing WallMelissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

The living room connects one side of the house to the bedrooms. There is space for a full-sized couch, where you can relax and enjoy the view of outside from the clear patio doors. The home also features a washer dryer for additional convenience. It really has everything you'd need!

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing WallMelissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

The master bedroom has a clean modern look, with enough room for a queen-sized bed and a dresser. You'll walk through the master to a smaller bedroom, perfect for kids or extra storage space. The bed frame and dressers are built-in.

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing WallMelissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

This tiny home comes with an infrared heater which is also an air purifier, an electric fireplace that can be mounted to the wall and a window air conditioner. The full house is insulated and has been professionally built. There are still residents on the property so buyers will need their own location to move it to.

Portable Tiny House

This $52K Tiny Ontario House Is A Portable Shipping Container & Has A Rock Climbing Wall

Melissa Mummery | Mummery & Co. Real Estate Brokerage Ltd.

Price: $51,995

Address: N/A Woodley Rd., Waterford, ON (Home needs to be moved once bought)

Description: This quaint home is a 3-piece structure with a full kitchen including appliances, storage space, two bedrooms and areas to relax. Natural light shines through the house, and there is a fun rock wall installation to use.

View Here

