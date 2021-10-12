This Tiny House For Sale In Ontario Is Only $50k & It’s Super Cozy
Plenty of bang for your buck! 🏠
Owning your first home doesn't need to break the bank. This tiny house for sale in Ontario is only $49,999, and it is super cozy inside.
Despite the compact size, the off-the-grid house in South River has everything you might need.
Arcadia Off-Grid Community
Inside there is one bedroom, a bathroom with a shower and composting toilet, and a kitchenette.
The wood finishes give it a cottage-like feel that makes it feel warm and inviting.
While the abundant windows help bring in the natural light and let you enjoy the natural beauty outside.
If you are looking for a home that you can afford on an entry-level salary, this affordable option could be perfect.
Tiny HouseArcadia Off-Grid Community
Price: $49,999
Address: Rye Rd., South River, ON
Description: It is part of a tiny house community, only a short drive from the gorgeous hiking trails in Algonquin Provincial Park.