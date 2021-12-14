This Ontario Tiny Home For Sale Is $150K & You Can Stargaze From Bed (PHOTOS)
It also has a bunkie you can use as a guest cabin. 😍
Are you looking to buy your first house but don't want to break the bank? You could buy this tiny home in Ontario, which is only $150,000.
The boho dreamland is in Iroquois Falls and comes fully furnished, with enough sleeping space for five people.
Lauren Zieminski | Zieminski Real Estate Inc.
Inside, there is a spacious kitchen and a comfortable living area where you can relax on the day bed or swinging chair.
Lauren Zieminski | Zieminski Real Estate Inc.
The main bedroom has overhead skylights so you can stargaze, and there is a second loft with more sleeping space.
Lauren Zieminski | Zieminski Real Estate Inc.
Meanwhile, the bathroom has a deep bathtub, perfect for a relaxing bubble bath, and has a stacked washer and dryer.
Lauren Zieminski | Zieminski Real Estate Inc.
The off-grid home is on a half-acre of leased land and is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise as you'll have access to nature trails and Siamese Twins Lake, plus you can pick juicy blueberries right from your yard.
In addition to the tiny house, you'll also get two storage sheds and a bunkie where your visiting guests could spend the night or it could become your home office.
Ontario Tiny Home For Sale
Lauren Zieminski | Zieminski Real Estate Inc.
Price: $150,000
Address: 4-1272 Big Nellie Lake Rd., Iroquois Falls, ON
Description: The fully furnished tiny home also has a hot tub, snowblower and lawnmower.