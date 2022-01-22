This $800K Ontario Beach House Has Has Million Dollar Lake Views & Its Own Sandy Shoreline
It's like a vacation every day!
You can wake up to the sound of waves every day at this dreamy Ontario beach house for sale.
Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Essex, the three bedroom home comes with its own private beach and is listed at $799,900.
The family room lets you gaze over the lake thanks to the wall-to-wall windows, and there's even a wood fireplace to keep you warm in the winter.
The open-concept kitchen is complete with an eat-in island and has cozy cabin vibes. The stone walls and wooden beams add to the rustic charm of the place.
The three bedrooms are located on the main level of the home, and there is a large loft over the garage that could be turned into an additional bedroom.
Outside, you'll find a spacious flagstone patio where you can take in the sunsets.
The sandy beach is the perfect place to lounge and enjoy the sun during the summer months, and you definitely wouldn't need to book a vacation if you lived at this spot.
Beach House For Sale
Price: $799,900
Address: 541 Lakeview, Essex, ON
Description: This house comes with beautiful views of the lake and its own private beach.