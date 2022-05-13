This $380K Ontario Home Has 'Resort-Style Luxury' & Glass Walls With Woodland Views
It's even close to lakes.
Bigger isn't always better, and this little Ontario home for sale proves just that. The unique abode is nestled amongst the trees in Lanark, and it's on the market for $379,000.
With just 500 square-feet, the newly built home is perfect for anyone looking to downsize or simplify. It's set on a peaceful 2.49 acre lot filled with trees and a forest, so you'll feel like you're waking up at a nature retreat every day.
House for sale surrounded by trees. Tanya Evoy | RE/MAX
Despite its size, the towering glass walls give the space a bright and airy feel. You can gaze out into the woodland and maybe spot some wildlife during the day, or look into the starry sky at night. There's a gas fireplace in the living area to keep things cozy on winter nights.
Interior of the house with kitchen and living area. Tanya Evoy | RE/MAX
The bedroom boasts its own glass wall, and you can wake up amidst the trees. There's even a door that leads to a small deck where you can take in the scenery.
Bedroom with a bed and curtain. Tanya Evoy | RE/MAX
The home includes an all-in-one laundry unit, new shed, and a new deck as well. It's close to lakes so you could even enjoy the water during the warmer months.
Bathroom with a tiled shower and skylight. Tanya Evoy | RE/MAX
If you're in the market for something a little bigger, then this 17-room home might be more your style. At $799,900, the 3-story building comes with a pool and backyard oasis.
Glass wall that leads to a deck. Tanya Evoy | RE/MAX
However, this little spot in the woods will let you live out your minimalistic dreams, so if waking up in nature sounds like your cup of tea, this could be the home for you.
Resort-style home in nature
Exterior of the home with a deck.
Price: $379,000
Address: 119 Parsons Way, Lanark, ON
Description: This small but beautiful home has glass walls with nature views.