ontario houses for sale

This $380K Ontario Home Has 'Resort-Style Luxury' & Glass Walls With Woodland Views

It's even close to lakes.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Front of house with windows and porch. Right: Interior of house with kitchen and living room.

Bigger isn't always better, and this little Ontario home for sale proves just that. The unique abode is nestled amongst the trees in Lanark, and it's on the market for $379,000.

With just 500 square-feet, the newly built home is perfect for anyone looking to downsize or simplify. It's set on a peaceful 2.49 acre lot filled with trees and a forest, so you'll feel like you're waking up at a nature retreat every day.

Despite its size, the towering glass walls give the space a bright and airy feel. You can gaze out into the woodland and maybe spot some wildlife during the day, or look into the starry sky at night. There's a gas fireplace in the living area to keep things cozy on winter nights.

The bedroom boasts its own glass wall, and you can wake up amidst the trees. There's even a door that leads to a small deck where you can take in the scenery.

The home includes an all-in-one laundry unit, new shed, and a new deck as well. It's close to lakes so you could even enjoy the water during the warmer months.

If you're in the market for something a little bigger, then this 17-room home might be more your style. At $799,900, the 3-story building comes with a pool and backyard oasis.

However, this little spot in the woods will let you live out your minimalistic dreams, so if waking up in nature sounds like your cup of tea, this could be the home for you.

Resort-style home in nature

Price: $379,000

Address: 119 Parsons Way, Lanark, ON

Description: This small but beautiful home has glass walls with nature views.

