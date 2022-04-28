This Chalet-Style Home Near Toronto Is Under $900K & Has A Dreamy Backyard Full Of Trees
The deck has "summer hangouts" written all over it. ☀️
This house for sale in Ontario offers a little taste of country life without being too far from the city. Located in Cambridge, about an hour and a half outside of Toronto, the chalet-style home is on the market for $875,000.
The vibrant red exterior is hard to miss, and the L-shaped lot that the house sits on is filled with trees. There are 13 rooms in total, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Exterior of the home.Sue Machado | RE/MAX
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for lots of natural light in the living room. The area is complete with a fireplace and has ample room for seating. The kitchen has lots of cupboard space and opens into the living room.
Living room with fireplace. Sue Machado | RE/MAX
Upstairs, you'll find the primary bedroom loft that gazes over the main floor, as well as a new spa bathroom with a soaker tub and walk-in closet. The basement features another bedroom, bathroom and rec room where you can relax with friends.
One of the bedrooms. Sue Machado | RE/MAX
The exterior includes a newly built garage, shed, and gardens out back. One of the most exciting features is the spacious deck, which has multiple levels and looks over the peaceful yard. It's an ideal spot for summer barbecues or happy hour.
Backyard deck. Sue Machado | RE/MAX
The home has lots of privacy thanks to the trees that border the property. If you're on the hunt for a house, this charming spot offers plenty of space and is still close to cities. Plus, it's under a million, which, given its size, can be a tough find these days.
Chalet-style house for sale
House for sale in Cambridge, Ontario.
Price: $875,000
Address: 152 Blenheim Rd., Cambridge, ON
Description: This spacious home offers peaceful surroundings and a large deck where you can relax in the yard.