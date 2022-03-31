Editions

ontario houses for sale

This $795K Mansion For Sale In Ontario Is Huge & Actually Used To Be A Church

It has colourful stained glass windows.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Historic church converted into massive home for sale in Ontario.

Historic church converted into massive home for sale in Ontario.

Laura Van Veen | Excel Reality

For anyone who's looking for a spacious home with countryside views that has a unique edge, we've found the place for you. This massive home for sale in Ontario sits on a quarter acre of land and was once a church.

You can feel the history while you enjoy the modern amenities of this one-of-a-kind house. While there have been many upgrades, you'll notice historic touches including some stained glass windows. If you love the idea of an open concept, this is the living space for you.

Spacous living room area of transformed church featuring stained glass windows.

With its high vaulted ceilings and enough space to host all of your friends, you'd think this Ontario home would come at a steep price, but it's listed under one million dollars. The sun streams into this spacious living room and kitchen area through colourful stained glass windows.

Large kitchen with island and double fridge with light from stained glass windows.

The main floor features sections of exposed brick and wooden accents to keep that historic atmosphere. Tall vaulted ceilings, arched doorways and windows add to the character. You're truly free to make the space your own with all of the room for furniture and decor.

Exposed brick and vaulted ceilings in dining area.

You'll find the lower level more modernized and renovated where the bedrooms are located. There are three large bedrooms, one of two bathrooms, laundry facilities and an additional living area. Even though it's the lower level, don't mistake it for a basement as there are large bright windows along the walls.

Modern renovation of living space with big bright windows.

From the double stairs in the entranceway to the large garage add-on, you won't be able to decide what you like more, the historic roots or the modern finishes. It's the perfect mix of old and new, with ample space to be reimagined however see fit.

Bright hallway of the house's lower level with multiple bedrooms.

If you love your privacy and outdoor space as well you're in luck. Enjoy the vast country view from your back deck, surrounded by farmland it is a truly peaceful location yet have easy access to the nearby highway.

Vast farmland and country views of massive Ontario house.

Former Zion United Church

Historic church converted into mansion home in Ontario.

Historic church converted into mansion home in Ontario.

Laura Van Veen | Excel Reality

Price: $795,000

Address: 10911 Pinehurst Line, Kent Bridge, ON

Description: You will have all the space you could dream of in this modernized church transformed into a giant home.

View Here

