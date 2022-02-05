This $750K Mansion For Sale In Ontario Has Over 20 Rooms & A Giant Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)
You'll need a map to get around this place.
While you might expect a large, spacious home in Ontario to cost millions, this mansion for sale costs under six figures and isn't a lot more than the average Toronto condo.
Located in Pembroke, the Victorian house is listed at $750,000, and with 25 rooms, you might need a map to get around.
The three-storey mansion includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, and the primary bedroom comes with an ensuite and walk-in closet.
The home still has some of its original features such a stained glass windows and hardwood flooring.
The all-season sunroom boasts views of the garden and has a wood stove for winter days.
In the basement, you'll discover a large wine cellar and a sauna.
The house is situated right in historic Centre Town Pembroke near the Ottawa River, and for less than a million, it's got tons of space and luxury.
Mansion with wine cellar
Price: $750,000
Address: 307 Maple Ave., Pembroke, ON
Description: This massive home has over twenty rooms and a wine cellar.