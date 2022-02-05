Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
houses for sale in ontario

This $750K Mansion For Sale In Ontario Has Over 20 Rooms & A Giant Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)

You'll need a map to get around this place.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This $750K Mansion For Sale In Ontario Has Over 20 Rooms & A Giant Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)
Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

While you might expect a large, spacious home in Ontario to cost millions, this mansion for sale costs under six figures and isn't a lot more than the average Toronto condo.

Located in Pembroke, the Victorian house is listed at $750,000, and with 25 rooms, you might need a map to get around.

Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

The three-storey mansion includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, and the primary bedroom comes with an ensuite and walk-in closet.

Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

The home still has some of its original features such a stained glass windows and hardwood flooring.

Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

The all-season sunroom boasts views of the garden and has a wood stove for winter days.

Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

In the basement, you'll discover a large wine cellar and a sauna.

Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

The house is situated right in historic Centre Town Pembroke near the Ottawa River, and for less than a million, it's got tons of space and luxury.

Mansion with wine cellar

Jennifer Turcotte | RE/MAX

Price: $750,000

Address: 307 Maple Ave., Pembroke, ON

Description: This massive home has over twenty rooms and a wine cellar.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

houses for sale in ontario

This $3.5 Million Mansion For Sale In Ontario Is Like An Italian Resort But For Your Dog

It comes with an elite training facility for pups.

Brad Bondy | RE/MAX

This stunning mansion for sale in Ontario is not only fit for royalty, but for their dogs as well.

Located in Amherstburg, the $3.5 million home is set on 24 acres of land and comes with an elite dog training facility.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Canada's Most Popular City To Move To Has Houses For Sale RN & Some Are Under $500K

Northern Ontario, anyone?

Scott Carr | Century 21, Property Guys

There are so many beautiful cities in Canada but, apparently, this Ontario city has the rest of the country beat for where Canadians want to move to.

U-Haul recently named the 25 most popular cities that Canadians moved to in 2021 and North Bay topped the list for the second year in a row.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario houses for sale

This Ontario Mansion For Sale Has An Epic Library With Major 'Beauty And The Beast' Vibes

You'll want to be their guest!

Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville

If your favourite part of Beauty And The Beast is the massive library, you'll want to see this Ontario mansion for sale.

This stunning over-8550-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven baths and a massive library that Belle would fall in love with.

Keep Reading Show less
cheap houses for sale

This $250K Ontario Church Is Nestled In A Charming Village & It's Actually So Cozy Inside

It even has stained glass windows.

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty, Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

Tucked away in the quaint town of Poland, Ontario, you'll find this historic church, which has been transformed into a cozy home.

The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom and is on the market for just $249,900.

Keep Reading Show less