This Massive Island Home For Sale In Ontario Looks Like A Castle & Costs Under $800K
It has 15 rooms!
Island living in a massive home might sound like something reserved for celebrities, but this Ontario property for sale lets you do just that, and you don't even have to drop millions.
The 15-room house is located on Bob-lo Island, minutes from the historic town of Amherstburg and a half hour drive to Windsor. Boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home may seem like it would cost several million, but it is on the market for $777,777.
House for sale in Amherstburg, Ontario.Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX
The home has a castle-like appearance due to the turrets on either side. The main room has a towering, vaulted ceiling and large windows with views of the trees. A stone fireplace adds some coziness to the space, and it's the ideal spot to curl up with a book.
Great room with a stone fireplace and windows overlooking trees. Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX
The open-concept kitchen has granite countertops and connects to the dining room, so it's perfect for dinner parities. You can live that luxurious life in the primary bedroom, which has a fireplace and an ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi.
Primary bedroom with a bed and fireplace.Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX
The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom as well as a family room with a fireplace. Lush trees surround the property, and the home is complete with a two-car attached garage.
Office area with a rug and barstool chairs. Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX
As for getting to the island, there is a 24-hour ferry service that runs every 20 minutes and comes at a cost of $4,850 per year.
If island living sounds like your cup of tea, then this spot might just be your dream home.
Island home for sale
Back of the home overlooking the yard.
Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX
Price: $777,777
Address: 559 Gold Coast Dr., Amherstburg, ON
Description: This castle-like home is on an island and costs under $800,000.