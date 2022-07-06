NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Massive Island Home For Sale In Ontario Looks Like A Castle & Costs Under $800K

It has 15 rooms!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
House for sale with turrets. Right: Island with a sandy beach and blue water.

Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX

Island living in a massive home might sound like something reserved for celebrities, but this Ontario property for sale lets you do just that, and you don't even have to drop millions.

The 15-room house is located on Bob-lo Island, minutes from the historic town of Amherstburg and a half hour drive to Windsor. Boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home may seem like it would cost several million, but it is on the market for $777,777.

House for sale in Amherstburg, Ontario.House for sale in Amherstburg, Ontario.Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX

The home has a castle-like appearance due to the turrets on either side. The main room has a towering, vaulted ceiling and large windows with views of the trees. A stone fireplace adds some coziness to the space, and it's the ideal spot to curl up with a book.

Great room with a stone fireplace and windows overlooking trees. Great room with a stone fireplace and windows overlooking trees. Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX

The open-concept kitchen has granite countertops and connects to the dining room, so it's perfect for dinner parities. You can live that luxurious life in the primary bedroom, which has a fireplace and an ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi.

Primary bedroom with a bed and fireplace.Primary bedroom with a bed and fireplace.Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX

The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom as well as a family room with a fireplace. Lush trees surround the property, and the home is complete with a two-car attached garage.

Office area with a rug and barstool chairs. Office area with a rug and barstool chairs. Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX

As for getting to the island, there is a 24-hour ferry service that runs every 20 minutes and comes at a cost of $4,850 per year.

If island living sounds like your cup of tea, then this spot might just be your dream home.

Back of the home overlooking the yard.

Steve Blais & Britni Goulet | RE/MAX

Price: $777,777

Address: 559 Gold Coast Dr., Amherstburg, ON

Description: This castle-like home is on an island and costs under $800,000.

View Here

