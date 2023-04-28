This $700K Island Home In Ontario Has Giant Windows Overlooking Tropical Blue Water
Wake up to the sound of waves.
If waking up to sunlight shimmering on the water and the sound of waves lapping against the shore is your idea of paradise then you'll want to take a look at this dreamy island Ontario house for sale.
Located on Pelee Island, the waterfront house for sale features million dollar-views of Lake Erie for a price tag of $699,000. Inside you'll find a total of three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Waterfront home for sale.Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX
One of the highlights of this piece of real estate is the giant windows that gaze out over the turquoise waters. You can take in the lakefront surroundings while relaxing on the couch or enjoying a meal at the table.
Dining area overlooking the water.Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX
The main floor has an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room with breathtaking water views and a 25' vaulted ceiling. The sitting area is complete with a large stone fireplace for cozy winter nights.
Sitting area with stone fireplace.Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX
The private primary bedroom is located upstairs and comes with an ensuite bathroom.
You can gaze over the lake while sitting on the screened-in porch off the main floor or while on the wrap-around deck. There's a concrete fire pit by the water that's perfect for gatherings and toasting marshmallows.
Exterior of the Ontario home.Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX
The home is ideal for "nature lovers" and is surrounded by biking, hiking, bird watching, fishing, and boating opportunities. It's a short stroll away from a historic lighthouse and is close to US islands.
Sitting area with large windows.Goran Todorovic | RE/MAX
You can wake up on an island every day with this dream Ontario house for sale.
Asking Price: $699,000
Address: 185 East Shore Dr., Pelee Island, ON
