This Massive Ontario Home For Sale Has 19 Rooms & Costs Less Than $500K (PHOTOS)
The colourful furniture can be included, too.
Bigger homes don't always come with a bigger price tag, and this massive Ontario house for sale proves just that. The 19-room house is on the market for $469,900, making it affordable for its size.
Located in Pembroke, the Victorian home comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It's situated on a corner lot surrounded by large trees, and you can view the yard from the wrap-around verandah.
Family room with couches and chairs. Cindy Sell | RE/MAX
The interior is surprisingly modern while still offering some historic charm. The large family room has a gas fireplace to keep you cozy, and the spacious dining room is an ideal spot for dinner parties. The kitchen comes with a separate pantry for storage needs as well as access to the deck.
Dining room with a table and candles. Cindy Sell | RE/MAX
The painted black stairs add a contemporary feel to the space, and upstairs you'll find a primary bedroom with a sunroom. One bathroom boasts a sleek, white interior with a large, walk-in shower.
White tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower. Cindy Sell | RE/MAX
On the third floor, you'll find a loft studio with an ensuite that could be used for an office, hobbies, and more. The home has unique decor throughout, from the rainbows on the walls to the colourful furniture.
Loft space. Cindy Sell | RE/MAX
The house comes with appliances like a lawn mower and snow blower, and it can also include all the furnishings, tools and housewares, which could make your move a lot easier.
Room with a crib and rainbow on the wall.Cindy Sell | RE/MAX
If you're looking for a spacious home without a giant price tag, this is one to check out.
Victorian Home For Sale
Exterior of the home.
Price: $469,900
Address: 342 Mary St., Pembroke, ON
Description: This giant home as 19 rooms and costs under $500,000.