This Huge 15-Room Ontario Home Is Selling For Under $600K & It Has So Much Space To Fill

It's the complete opposite of a Toronto condo.

Toronto Staff Writer
Remax listing exterior. Right: Remax listing bathroom.

Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

Have you always imagined yourself living in a gorgeous lakeside house? Perhaps one built by a long-lost lover? Well, this Ontario home is the actually achievable version of that lofty goal.

This listing in Sarnia is a five-bedroom and two-bathroom home and offers a lot of bang for its buck.

The gem of a house has a whopping 15 rooms and is less than a five-minute walk to the city's waterfront area, which overlooks Lake Huron and is selling for $599,900.

Exterior shot of the Sarnia, Ontario listing.Exterior shot of the Sarnia, Ontario listing. Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

The home, which appears to have previously operated as a business, features a bright and rustic interior with a genuinely head-spinning amount of rooms. Think a grown-up version of a frat house.

Interior of the Sarnia, Ontario listing. Interior of the Sarnia, Ontario listing. Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

It's also got a lovely amount of backyard space, considering how close it is to the city's downtown core. So if you're an aspiring family grill master, this could quickly become your training ground during the summer.

Backyard of the Sarnia, Ontario listing.Backyard of the Sarnia, Ontario listing. Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

The home features a sizeable open-concept kitchen, ensuring you never have to dance around your partner during a timely co-cook ever again.

Kitchen in Sarnia, Ontario.Kitchen in Sarnia, Ontario.Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

The bedroom doesn't look like it much at the moment, but its square footage leaves plenty of room for an imaginative design. You'll at the very least be able to fit lots of stuff in there.

Bedroom in Sarnia, Ontario house. Bedroom in Sarnia, Ontario house. Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

Of course, nothing says I have a fancy pants bathroom like a clawfoot tub. Perfect for anyone on Team Soak.

Bathroom in Sarnia, Ontario house. Bathroom in Sarnia, Ontario house. Mark Woolsey | RE/MAX

Overall, the home doesn't scream romantic right now, but its size, location, and price make it an excellent opportunity for people or families who need loads of space in today's real estate market.

Price: $599,900

Address: 310 Christina St., Sarnia, Ontario

Description: A sizeable and decently priced home in downtown Sarnia, located close to the waterfront.

View Here

