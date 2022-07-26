This Cali-Inspired Lake House In Ontario Has A King-Sized Outdoor Bed & Costs Under $1M
It comes with water views.
This property for sale in Ontario is like your own private resort, and it doesn't come with a multi-million dollar price tag like you might expect.
Tucked away amongst the trees in Dwight, this $950,000 cottage is a minimalistic oasis, both inside and outside. Designed by a California couple, the abode has an open-concept interior described as "magazine-worthy." Large windows offer views of the surrounding forest, and the cathedral ceiling makes the room feel spacious and airy.
Exterior of the cottage and luxury pod.Susan Burke | Team Burke
The quartz kitchen features an eating area and high-end appliances, and there is an office space complete with a printer and electronics. The propane fireplace adds a homey feel to the space, and there is an extra sleeping spot in the living room for guests.
Interior of the cottage. Susan Burke | Team Burke
The bedroom is actually connected to the living space, but there are blinds to cover the windows so you can still sleep in.
The outdoor space is where you'll really get those resort vibes. You can lie back in a king-sized outdoor bed complete with a canopy and nature views.
Outdoor bed and seating area.Susan Burke | Team Burke
The unique "designer nest lounger/pod" comes with the property, and you can move it around depending on where you'd like to relax.
Deck with water views. Susan Burke | Team Burke
Of course, no cottage is compete without water views, and you can enjoy the surrounding lake from the deck. The property is also situated just down the road from a popular public beach, so you can pack your bags and enjoy a mini getaway without going far.
Minimalistic cottage
Property surrounding the cottage.
Price: $950,000
Address: 1184 Dwight Beach Rd., Dwight, ON
Description: This California-meets-Muskoka cottage is like your own mini retreat.