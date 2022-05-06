Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario houses for sale

This Ontario Home Has A 2-Level Rooftop Patio & Retro Cali Vibes For Under $1 Million

It's "made for a celebrity."

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
House for sale in Windsor, Ontario.

You can live like a celeb in this custom-built home for sale in Ontario, but you don't need to be as rich as one to afford it. Located in Windsor, the abode is brimming with California vibes, and is on the market for $899,900.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is minutes away from Sandpoint Beach, making it the perfect place to be in the summer. The interior features a mid-century modern design, with wood panelling across the walls and ceiling.

The wrap-around couch and in-wall fireplace in the living room add a touch of retro to the space. The open-concept kitchen includes an island with stools and plenty of large windows.

Both bedrooms include their own shower and wash area, and the second bedroom can be found upstairs. Natural light pours in from the many windows, and a door leads you onto the patio.

One of the most exciting features of the home is the massive rooftop patio. Boasting two levels, the towering oasis lets you gaze over the city. The terrace is complete with a glass railing and tons of space to entertain. You may not be in LA, but you'll sure feel like it at this sky-high spot.

Whether you're enjoying a coffee or having a cocktail party with friends, the patio will have you embracing your inner celebrity. There's also an inground pool and a double, heated garage on the property. If you're dreaming of that Cali life, then this might just be the home for you.

Cali-style home for sale

Spacious rooftop patio.

Price: $899,900

Address: 558 Florence Ave., Windsor, ON

Description: This custom-built home comes with a giant, two-level patio and old school Cali vibes.

View Here

