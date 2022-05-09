This $675K Log Home In Ontario Is Surrounded By Fruit Trees & Has A Secret Cellar For Wine
Sip your coffee in a garden oasis.
Nestled in the amongst fruit trees and gardens, this quaint log home has "country living" written all over it. The house, which is locally known as "Hillsview Farm and Studios," is located in the Monteagle Hills and is an idyllic city escape for $675,000.
The historic home features tons of old-world charm while still offering modern day amenities. The inside has all the coziness you could want, with wooden walls and a large stone fireplace that stretches across the room.
Log home for sale in Ontario.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX
There are two bathrooms and two bedrooms, one of which has a wood stove to keep you warm all night long. The primary bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom.
Living room area.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX
The grounds are ideal for nature lovers and gardeners. There are raised garden beds, fruit trees, berries, nuts, and herbs, as well as several out buildings that could be used for studios or storage.
One of the bedrooms.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX
The property also includes an in-ground cold cellar with hobbit-hole vibes. It could be used as a wine cellar or even to store fruits and vegetables during the winter.
Exterior with cold cellar.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX
While it is a rural home, there's a small town only eight minutes away, so you can still enjoy shops and other conveniences.
Gardens surrounding the home. Valerie Miles | RE/MAX
Log home for sale
Exterior.
Price: $675,000
Address: 291 Hillsview Rd., Maynooth, ON
Description: This charming log home is surrounded by gardens and country landscapes.