Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario houses for sale

This $675K Log Home In Ontario Is Surrounded By Fruit Trees & Has A Secret Cellar For Wine

Sip your coffee in a garden oasis.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Log home for sale in Ontario.

Log home for sale in Ontario.

Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

Nestled in the amongst fruit trees and gardens, this quaint log home has "country living" written all over it. The house, which is locally known as "Hillsview Farm and Studios," is located in the Monteagle Hills and is an idyllic city escape for $675,000.

The historic home features tons of old-world charm while still offering modern day amenities. The inside has all the coziness you could want, with wooden walls and a large stone fireplace that stretches across the room.

Log home for sale in Ontario.Log home for sale in Ontario.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

There are two bathrooms and two bedrooms, one of which has a wood stove to keep you warm all night long. The primary bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom.

Living room area.Living room area.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

The grounds are ideal for nature lovers and gardeners. There are raised garden beds, fruit trees, berries, nuts, and herbs, as well as several out buildings that could be used for studios or storage.

One of the bedrooms.One of the bedrooms.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

The property also includes an in-ground cold cellar with hobbit-hole vibes. It could be used as a wine cellar or even to store fruits and vegetables during the winter.

Exterior with cold cellar.Exterior with cold cellar.Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

While it is a rural home, there's a small town only eight minutes away, so you can still enjoy shops and other conveniences.

Gardens surrounding the home. Gardens surrounding the home. Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

If rustic living just isn't your thing, checkout this unique home for sale in Windsor, which comes with a two-level rooftop patio and retro cali style for under a million.

Log home for sale

Exterior.

Valerie Miles | RE/MAX

Price: $675,000

Address: 291 Hillsview Rd., Maynooth, ON

Description: This charming log home is surrounded by gardens and country landscapes.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...