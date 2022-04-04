Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario houses for sale

This $750K Log Home In Ontario Has Fairytale Vibes & A Trail That Leads To The Lake

It even comes with a cozy bunkie!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Log home for sale in Ontario.

Log home for sale in Ontario.

Wilf Knappers | RE/MAX

At first glance, this home might look like something out of a storybook, but it actually exists right here in Ontario. Set amongst the trees in Delta, the log house is on the market for $749,000.

With a trail that leads to Upper Beverly Lake, the property is an idyllic country escape. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and comes with six acres of land.

Log home for sale in Ontario.Wilf Knappers | RE/MAX

Inside, the exposed log walls bring a rustic ambience into the home. The open-concept living room and dining room boasts a massive stone fireplace which stretches up to the vaulted ceiling, and it has "cozy" written all over it.

Open-concept kitchen and living room. Wilf Knappers | RE/MAX

Upstairs, you'll discover a loft as well as two bedrooms. A second-floor outdoor balcony allows you to take in the scenic views from above.

The loft area. Wilf Knappers | RE/MAX

The large deck outside is an ideal spot for warm-weather hangouts. Surrounded by trees and greenery, the space includes a towering stone chimney and lots of space for furniture and more. There's even a bunkie above the detached garage so there's room for friends and family to visit.

Spacious outdoor deck. Wilf Knappers | RE/MAX

The property is filled with trails, including one that leads right to the lake. You can enjoy shining water views from the dock and the serene sounds of nature.

This quaint log home is like waking up in a fairytale, so if country life and lake trails sound like what you're looking for, this could be the home for you.

Log home for sale

Dock on the lake.

Wilf Knappers | RE/MAX

Price: $749,000

Address: 627 Lake St., Delta, ON

Description: This charming abode is straight out of a fairytale and even has a trail to the lake.

View Here

