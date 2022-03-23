This Giant Ontario Home Costs Under $1 Million & Has A Glass Balcony With Views Of A Lake
It's surrounded by acres of forest.
Perched atop a hill and surrounded by trees, this stunning Ontario home may look like it costs well over a million, but it's actually on the market for less.
The Bancroft abode is listed $899,900 and comes with priceless views of Paudash Lake. The custom-built home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as some beautiful outside spaces.
Home for sale in Bancroft, Ontario. Sharon Lonergan | Century 21
The interior has soaring, vaulted ceilings stretching eight feet high and large windows with sunset views. The windows have solar-powered blinds that can be closed in case things get too sunny.
The upper level is open-concept and includes a living room, dining area, and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The windows offer a lookout to the lake as you eat or relax in the living room.
Open-concept interior. Sharon Lonergan | Century 21
One of the most impressive aspects of the home is the elevated deck which can be accessed from the kitchen. It boasts unobstructed water views and has a glass rail so you feel like you're floating in nature.
Deck with glass rail overlooking the lake. Sharon Lonergan | Century 21
Three bedrooms are located on the upper level, and the fourth can be found on the lower level. Depending on your needs, this bedroom could be turned into an office or gym.
Second-level bedroom. Sharon Lonergan | Century 21
The home has an attached heated garage as well as a spacious workshop which is also heated. The yard backs onto hundreds of acres of Crown land, so you can get lost in nature every day.
Exterior of the home. Sharon Lonergan | Century 21
With lake views and acres of serene forest, this beautiful home offers luxurious living without a million dollar price tag.
Price:$899,900
Address: 26924 Highway 28 S., Bancroft, ON
Description: This custom-built home has gorgeous views of a lake and is surrounded by acres of forest.