Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
cheap houses for sale

This House For Sale In Ontario Is Actually In The Middle Of The Water & Costs $400K

It's like being on vacation everyday.

This House For Sale In Ontario Is Actually In The Middle Of The Water & Costs $400K
Brandy Burns | Re/Max

This house for sale in Ontario lets you wake up on the water — quite literally.

The four-season blue houseboat sits on "Johnny Buck Rock" island, 900 feet from the shores of Mallorytown. The solar powered abode comes with a price tag of $399,900.

Brandy Burns | Re/Max

Featuring one bedroom and one bathroom, the property was once used as an Airbnb.

Brandy Burns | Re/Max

The main room has a kitchen, cozy living area, and lots of windows that look out onto the water.

Brandy Burns | Re/Max

A spiral staircase leads upstairs to a loft area that can be used as an additional sleeping space, as well as the master bedroom.

Brandy Burns | Re/Max

A 600 square-foot deck boasts views of the water from all directions, and has those dreamy vacation vibes.

Brandy Burns | Re/Max

Its close proximity to the shore makes the home accessible year-round, so you can enjoy some tranquility no matter what season it is.

Houseboat On An Island

Brandy Burns | Re/Max

Price: $399,900

Address: 116 R Island, Mallorytown, ON

Description: This house sits right on the water and boasts a spacious deck where you can soak up the views.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Cute House For Sale In Ontario Is Straight Off An English Postcard & Costs Just $350K

It looks totally different inside!

Suzie Findlay | Re/Max

This Ontario house for sale might just be the cutest thing you see all day, and the price tag makes it even more appealing.

Located in Port Colborne, this charming yellow home has two bedrooms and is on the market for $349,000.

Keep Reading Show less

Maenza In Italy Is Selling $1 Homes Right Now & How Quickly Can You Pack Your Bags?

It's located just 1.5 hours from ROME! 😍

Giambattista Lazazzera | Dreamstime, Giambattista Lazazzera | Dreamstime

Grab your passport and pack your bags! Maenza in Italy is selling $1 homes right now and all you've got to do is renovate them!

The medieval village of Maenza, located just 1.5 hours from Rome, is overflowing with history and even has its very own castle. Like some other Italian towns over the past couple of years, this spot is offering mega cheap homes to encourage people to move to the area and restore some of its oldest properties.

Keep Reading Show less

This Vintage Nova Scotia Home Is Just Steps From The Atlantic Ocean & Costs Only $295K

Wait until you see it inside, too! 😍

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis , Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis

Prepare for some serious home envy! This extraordinary house for sale in Nova Scotia is just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean and the interior is almost as impressive as the views.

Located in Central Argyle, where the Argyle River merges with the Atlantic Ocean, this property is perfect for anybody with an affinity for all things vintage.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Totally Charming Nova Scotia Homes For Sale Right Now That Cost Under $300K

So many are move-in ready, too! 😍

Paula Leslie | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Annapolis, Graham Hutchinson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

Canada's Ocean Playground is calling! These cheap houses for sale in Nova Scotia are super quaint and seriously charming and they're on the market right now for less than $300,000.

Whether you're looking for something that's move-in ready or a fixer-upper, there are so many options out there right now.

Keep Reading Show less