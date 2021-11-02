This House For Sale Near Ottawa Is Surprisingly Under $160K & Steps From A Lake Oasis
Wake up to a view of the water!
Buying your first home might be more affordable than you thought. This house for sale near Ottawa is under $160K, and it's right on the water.
Located in La Peche, Quebec, the four-season home is less than an hour away from Ottawa and could be your piece of paradise.
Terrence Watters & Rene Duguay | RE/MAX Direct
The one-bedroom house is on a private lot, and you'll have access to a gorgeous lake surrounded by trees right in your yard.
Inside, it has an open-concept layout, with large windows in the living and dining room so you can enjoy the natural beauty outside.
If you're tired of overpriced homes in the city, this budget-friendly bungalow could be perfect.
Waterfront Home
Price: $159,900
Address: 14 Ch. Tina, La Peche, QC
Description: You can buy this home for way less than a condo, and it's right on the water.