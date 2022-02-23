Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario houses for sale

This Massive Ontario Mansion Belongs In 'The Great Gatsby' & Costs Just $500K (PHOTOS)

It may have been used for rum-running during the Prohibition.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Massive Ontario Mansion Belongs In 'The Great Gatsby' & Costs Just $500K (PHOTOS)
Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

There's a massive home for sale in Ontario, and the price might surprise you.

The opulent, five-bedroom house is located in Sarnia, and, according to the listing, it's "dripping in some of the deepest history" the area offers.

Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

With shining tin ceilings and stained glass, you might think this spot would cost well over a million, but it's actually listed at $499,900. Built in the 1880s, the abode once served as a tearoom, and is a stroll away from the riverfront.

Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

Folklore and tales surround the building, including stories of rum runners and captain's parties in the saloon. Complete with a three-storey bell tower and widow's walk, you'll feel like you've stepped back in time at this spot.

Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, original trim, and intricate tin ceilings. There are two wood-burning fireplaces with grand mantelpieces, and the curved staircase looks like something you'd see at Hogwarts.

Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

The home includes a detached apartment which could be used for business or personal living. The exterior features several decks and terraces where you could enjoy some summer sun.

Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

While the home is listed for a surprisingly inexpensive price, it is sold "as is", and some rooms may be in need of some updating. So, if you're looking for a project, this stunning historic home could be the one for you.

Mansion for sale

Dayna Langlois & Gary Vanderburg | RE/MAX

Price: $499, 900

Address: 115 Christina St. S., Sarnia, ON

Description: This stunning home looks like it belongs to Jay Gatsby, and it's on the market for less than you'd expect.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Many Young Ontarians Need Help From Their Parents To Buy A Home & The Average Gift Is $73K

Better call up your mom if you want to buy a home.

Donaldford | Dreamstime

If you're a young Ontarian, chances are you've been hearing about how difficult it is to buy a home right now. But you can't stay in your parents' basement forever.

According to a new poll by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), many young homebuyers are getting help from their parents — and they aren't just getting moral support and advice. 4 in 10 homeowners aged 18 to 38 got financial help from their parents to buy their homes, either through loans or outright gifts.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario houses for sale

This Adorable Ontario Home For Sale Has 14 Rooms & Is Under $700K (PHOTOS)

Could be a great starter home.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

If you've got a love for all things Victorian and are looking to invest an Ontario home that you can start a family in, look no further.

This property at 205 Birmingham St. in Stratford, Ontario, is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that offers a whopping 2,840 square feet of beautifully designed living space.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario houses for sale

This $750K Ontario Home For Sale Has 18 Rooms & A Private Observatory In The Backyard

It's just a walk away from the lake.

Kim McKinney | RE/MAX

This countryside home in Ontario has tons of space without a giant price tag. The house, which is located in Prince Edward County, boasts 18 rooms and over 2 acres of property for a price of $749,000.

Tucked away in a quiet subdivision, the four-bedroom home has a newly renovated kitchen and a sunroom where you can enjoy views of the peaceful surroundings.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario houses for sale

Canada's Home Prices Are Soaring & It's Mostly The GTA's Fault

Surprise, surprise.

Sergey02 | Dreamstime

The price of the average Canadian home reached new heights in 2022, a rise that experts say can largely be attributed to the country's most expensive housing markets.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) report, national home sales stayed record-breakingly high in January 2022 despite "low levels of both new and end-of-month supplies of properties for sale."

Keep ReadingShow less