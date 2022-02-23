This Massive Ontario Mansion Belongs In 'The Great Gatsby' & Costs Just $500K (PHOTOS)
It may have been used for rum-running during the Prohibition.
There's a massive home for sale in Ontario, and the price might surprise you.
The opulent, five-bedroom house is located in Sarnia, and, according to the listing, it's "dripping in some of the deepest history" the area offers.
With shining tin ceilings and stained glass, you might think this spot would cost well over a million, but it's actually listed at $499,900. Built in the 1880s, the abode once served as a tearoom, and is a stroll away from the riverfront.
Folklore and tales surround the building, including stories of rum runners and captain's parties in the saloon. Complete with a three-storey bell tower and widow's walk, you'll feel like you've stepped back in time at this spot.
Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, original trim, and intricate tin ceilings. There are two wood-burning fireplaces with grand mantelpieces, and the curved staircase looks like something you'd see at Hogwarts.
The home includes a detached apartment which could be used for business or personal living. The exterior features several decks and terraces where you could enjoy some summer sun.
While the home is listed for a surprisingly inexpensive price, it is sold "as is", and some rooms may be in need of some updating. So, if you're looking for a project, this stunning historic home could be the one for you.
Mansion for sale
Price: $499, 900
Address: 115 Christina St. S., Sarnia, ON
Description: This stunning home looks like it belongs to Jay Gatsby, and it's on the market for less than you'd expect.