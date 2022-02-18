This Adorable Ontario Home For Sale Has 14 Rooms & Is Under $700K (PHOTOS)
Could be a great starter home.
If you've got a love for all things Victorian and are looking to invest an Ontario home that you can start a family in, look no further, friend.
205 Birmingham St., Stratford, ON, is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that offers a whopping 2,840 square feet of beautifully designed living spaces.
The home is located in a quiet neighbourhood that is a 10-minute walk from Stratford's iconic city centre.
The home's interior cleverly maintains the home's original aesthetic but adds a modern twist.
The upstairs bathroom features a walk-in shower and a clawfoot tub, perfect for loin soaking.
The home's updated and modern fireplace on the main floor will allow you to stay cozy in style during the winter months.
If you're someone who works from home or would just prefer to have a quiet place in their house, then this office with a window will serve you well.
Of course, every home, especially those suited for families, should have a kitchen that makes you want to cook and this one has that in spades.
It also features a sunroom that can entertain guests during the summer months.
What's better than an attic bedroom that has a window sill that you can sit and read on? Nothing, especially on a rainy or snowy day.
Stratford Home
Price: $699,000
Address: 205 Birmingham St., Stratford, ON
Description: A 100-year-old home that offers plenty of character and good vibes.