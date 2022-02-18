Sections

This Adorable Ontario Home For Sale Has 14 Rooms & Is Under $700K (PHOTOS)

Could be a great starter home.

Toronto Staff Writer
This Adorable Ontario Home For Sale Has 14 Rooms & Is Under $700K (PHOTOS)
Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

If you've got a love for all things Victorian and are looking to invest an Ontario home that you can start a family in, look no further, friend.

205 Birmingham St., Stratford, ON, is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that offers a whopping 2,840 square feet of beautifully designed living spaces.

The home is located in a quiet neighbourhood that is a 10-minute walk from Stratford's iconic city centre.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

The home's interior cleverly maintains the home's original aesthetic but adds a modern twist.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

The upstairs bathroom features a walk-in shower and a clawfoot tub, perfect for loin soaking.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

The home's updated and modern fireplace on the main floor will allow you to stay cozy in style during the winter months.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

If you're someone who works from home or would just prefer to have a quiet place in their house, then this office with a window will serve you well.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

Of course, every home, especially those suited for families, should have a kitchen that makes you want to cook and this one has that in spades.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

It also features a sunroom that can entertain guests during the summer months.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

What's better than an attic bedroom that has a window sill that you can sit and read on? Nothing, especially on a rainy or snowy day.

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

Stratford Home 

Geoffrey Cheney | RE/MAX

Price: $699,000

Address: 205 Birmingham St., Stratford, ON

Description: A 100-year-old home that offers plenty of character and good vibes.

View Here

