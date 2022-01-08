11 Incredible Spots In Ontario To Take Advantage Of Your Staycation Tax Credit This Year
You can get money for vacationing in the province.
It really does pay to go on vacation thanks to the new staycation tax credit in Ontario.
Emily Hogeveen, the Director of Issues Management & Media Relations for the Minister of Finance, told Narcity in an email that the "refundable personal income tax credit would provide eligible Ontario residents with support of 20 per cent of eligible 2022 accommodation expenses of up to $1,000 for an individual or $2,000 for a family for their Ontario stays in 2022, for a maximum credit of $200 or $400, respectively."
Not all accommodations, however, are eligible. The tax credit only applies to certain venue types such as "hotel, motel, resort, lodge, bed-and-breakfast establishment, cottage, or campground in Ontario," according to Hogeveen.
The stay must also be taken for leisure purposes between January 1 and December 31, 2022, and must be less than one month in length.
If you're looking for some inspo on where to take advantage of the tax credit, then check out these spots which will fuel your wanderlust.
Arlington Hotel
$169+/night
Neighbourhood: Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: This isn't your average hotel. Each room has a different literary theme, so you can sleep in spaces inspired by J. R.R. Tolkien and Dr. Seuss.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The June Motel
$330+/night
Neighbourhood: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With locations in Sauble Beach and Prince Edward County, this Insta-worthy motel even has its own Netflix show. You can soak up the "good vibes", explore the quaint surroundings, and lounge with a drink .
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Cabinscape
$179+/night
Neighbourhood: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a wilderness escape, then these tiny, off-grid cabins might be just what you need. With multiple locations around Ontario, the little homes boast incredible views of lakes, creeks, and more.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Secret Garden Inn
$233.67+/night
Address: 73 Sydenham St., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic B&B will have you feeling like royalty as soon as you set foot in its luxurious rooms. Located steps from Lake Ontario, the venue offers delicious breakfasts and a stroll away from Kingston's downtown core.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Drake Devonshire
$237+/night
Address: 24 Wharf St. Wellington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Prince Edward County hotel is the ultimate vacation spot and is close to sandy beaches, wineries, shopping, and more.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Juniper
$129+/night
Address: 38 Lakeport Rd., St. Catharines, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located right by the beach, this boutique hotel has bright, cheery rooms that will sweep you away to places like Hollywood or Arizona.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Langdon Hall
$400+/night
Address: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself to an incredible getaway at this majestic hotel and spa. Featuring incredible architecture and woodland surroundings, it's the perfect place to unwind.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Edison's Inn
$159+/night
Address: 48 Ontario St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Relax in one of the themed rooms at this modern hotel, which is located in quaint Stratford. There's lots to do in the city, including theatre performances and charming shops.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Pillar and Post
$219+/night
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Complete with a spa and fine dining restaurant, this hotel is located right in Niagara-on-the-Lake and is close to shops, wineries, and more.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Picton Harbour Inn
$129+/night
Address: 33 Bridge St., Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront inn is a short walk to the downtown core and has an outdoor dining area overlooking the harbour.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Elora Mill
$400+/night
Address: 77 West Mill St., Elora, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque mill is set along the Elora Gorge and offers stunning views of the rushing water. You can enjoy spa services and explore the quaint little town.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.