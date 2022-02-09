The 25 Best Hotels In Ontario Were Just Ranked & They're So Damn Dreamy (PHOTOS)
No doubt there are some pretty gorgeous hotels in Ontario, but have you ever wondered what ones are truly the best of the best? Well, a recent ranking was just released that aims to answer that very question.
Every year, U.S. News & World Report ranks the best hotels in Canada and if you take a closer look at the list for 2022, you'll also find a ranking of the best hotels in Ontario.
Taking industry awards, hotel star ratings and guest reviews into account, the ranking selected hotels in Toronto, Stratford, Cambridge, Ottawa and Niagara-On-The-Lake as some of the best in the province.
So if you're looking to book a hotel room in Ontario, or are just in planning mode for your next vacation, you may want to put some of these hotels on your bucket list.
The Hazelton Hotel Toronto
Address: 118 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 5-star hotel near downtown Toronto made the top of the list and has also been rated one of the top ten hotels in Canada. They offer spacious rooms with accessible balconies and soaker tubs. The hotel has its own movie theatre, upscale restaurant and spa.
The Ritz Carlton, Toronto
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live the life of luxury in Toronto's financial district. The rooms are elegant, offering soaker tubs and rain showers in the marble bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the room. There are multiple dining options as well as a spa on site. It's also on the list of top hotels in all of Canada.
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Designed with modern elegance in mind, this hotel in Toronto has beautiful views of the surrounding downtown area. In addition to the many in-room amenities, they have café and lounge dining with meals created by a Michelin-starred chef. There is a spa in the hotel where you can get various treatments or lounge in the pool.
Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto
Address: 188 University Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Centrally located in Toronto, they believe the experience is in the details and offer up music docks, luxury soap products and Nespresso coffee machines in rooms. Their signature restaurant has a dining room and terrace where they serve Asian-inspired dishes. The hotel has its own sauna, workout studio and indoor pool.
Harbour House Hotel
Address: 85 Melville St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay outside of the tourist area of Niagara Falls and enjoy a luxury bed and breakfast type stay. They serve up complimentary breakfast, have a fireplace in each room along with free bathrobe rentals and internet access. This hotel is part of Niagara's Finest Hotels brand, providing additional spa and restaurant access for guests, with associated spots.
Pillar and Post
Address: 48 John St. P.O. Box 1011, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Guests rave about the customer service and elegantly styled rooms. It has an old-world appeal nestled in this historic building, featuring wooden beams and terracotta tiles. They offer a full restaurant as well as a wine bar and lounge for guests to dine. The 100 Fountain Spa is part of the hotel, where you can get beauty treatments, swim in an indoor or outdoor pool and relax in a hottub.
Bisha Hotel Toronto
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hotel is nestled in Toronto's entertainment district, within walking distance to many popular sights including the CN Tower. They have a unique, modern decor incorporating black tile and intricate design elements. There are multiple places to dine including a bistro café, a rooftop restaurant and a lobby bar lounge. The rooftop also has an outdoor pool, which is seasonal.
Ste. Anne's Spa
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the top ten rated hotels in Ontario, as well as the top 50 Canada-wide, this historic stone building is a luxury stay with a full spa and old-world charms. There are a variety of accommodations to choose from including a farmhouse, main building suites, and spa cottages. They each have different amenities from private hot tubs to romantic balconies. Room rates include spa access and three meals a day.
The St. Regis Toronto
Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Beautifully decorated with modern accents, along with spacious rooms and staff providing exceptional service, and walking distance to popular downtown Toronto highlights makes this a top place to stay in Ontario. Bathrooms have deep soaker tubs, rooms have coffee machines and wet bars. The spa boasts an indoor pool and there is a fine dining restaurant on the 31st floor as well.
Windsor Arms Hotel
Address: 18 Saint Thomas St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boutique hotel is a picturesque stay in Toronto with historic charms that will transport you to England. The rooms are spacious and offer soaker tubs, there are two full dining restaurants available and you can enjoy midday tea next to a crackling fireplace. There is also access to a spa that features a warm indoor pool among the treatments offered.
Sterling Inn & Spa
Address: 5195 Magdalen St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Centrally located in Niagara Falls, this romantic hotel is ideal for an adult stay and has rooms containing cozy fireplaces and a wet bar. The room fee includes a luxury breakfast in bed and there are additional on-site restaurants to be enjoyed for your other meals.
Prince of Wales
Address: 6 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Victorian-style building has an old-school glamour, located in the quaint town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Along with modern amenities such as internet access and Nespresso coffee machines, there are antiques and vintage accents to complete the atmosphere. You can have a fine-dining experience at their restaurant or enjoy afternoon tea in the drawing-room. You're also able to get a spa treatment at the Secret Garden Spa.
These are the rest of the top 25 hotels in Ontario, according to U.S. News & World Report:
13. Hotel X Toronto by Library Hotel Collection, Toronto, ON
14. Le Germain Hotel Ottawa, Ottawa, ON
15. Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf Square, Toronto, ON
16. Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa, Cambridge, ON
17. The Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto, ON
18. The SoHo Hotel & Residences, Toronto, ON
19. The Bruce Hotel, Stratford, ON
20. One King West Hotel & Residence, Toronto, ON
21. Northridge Inn & Resort, Sunridge, ON
22. Rawley Resort, Port Severn, ON
23. Oban Inn, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
24. Fairmont Royal York, Toronto, ON
25. Old Mill Toronto, Toronto, ON
