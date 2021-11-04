Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

Ontario's Staycation Tax Credit Could Give You Money Back For Travelling In The Province

Exploring Ontario could earn you some benefits.

Ontario's Staycation Tax Credit Could Give You Money Back For Travelling In The Province
Dhvstockphoto | Dreamstime

A new Ontario staycation tax credit could give residents a refund on a portion of their travel expenses, so long as they stay within the province.

The government proposal was announced on Thursday as part of the 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario.

According to the government, the temporary tax credit would give travellers support by covering "20 per cent of eligible 2022 accommodation expenses of up to $1,000 for an individual and $2,000 for a family." Residents would be able to receive a maximum credit of $200 or $400 for those travels.

"Ontario residents could apply for this refundable credit when they file their 2022 [Personal Income Tax] returns and benefit even if they do not owe any PIT," the government's website reads.

Eligible expenses include staying for less than a month at a hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast, and cottages or campgrounds. Only stays between January 1 and December 31, 2022, will be eligible.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

You Could Get Up To $2K Back From Ontario For Doing Job Training Programs In 2022

You might be able to cash in on some of your tuition expenses!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

The Ontario government has announced that it is extending the Jobs Training Tax Credit, which means you could get up to $2,000 back for job training.

The Ontario government announced its 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario on November 4, which includes the proposal to "extend" the personal income tax (PIT) Jobs Training Tax Credit into 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

These 7 Scenic Waterfalls In Canada Should Definitely Be On Your Staycation Bucket List

From coast to coast, they'll help refresh and refuel you.

@sindu_path | Instagram, @xokellxo | Instagram

With the sun shining and temperatures rising across the country, it's the perfect time for an adventure. Whether you're into hiking, biking, taking a road trip or chilling in a hammock, there's no wrong way to soak up the beauty of a Canadian summer.

One unique way to experience the country's beauty is by taking a tour of its many waterfalls. From the powerful, towering cascades of B.C. to the serene swimming holes on the East Coast, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy these natural wonders.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Sky-High Tower Will Give You A Jaw-Dropping Lookout Over The 1000 Islands

It only takes 40 seconds to reach the top!

@natalia.zhyznevskaya | Instagram, @sachdevagautam | Instagram

Do you hate hiking for hours but still want to enjoy a spectacular vista over bright blue water?

Then you'll want to ride the elevator to the top of the 1000 Islands Tower in Ontario to enjoy jaw-dropping views.

Keep Reading Show less

There's A Spaceship House You Can Rent In North Florida & It's Surprisingly Affordable

Talk about an out of this world vacation!
The Space Ship House | Airbnb Navarre Beach Area 51 | Airbnb

When it comes to Airbnb, you can find some insanely cool stays scattered all around the globe. If you have plans for a Sunshine State adventure, you may want to stay in this vacation rental in Florida that is seriously out of this world.

Known as The Space Ship House at Area 51 Navarre Beach, this rental will rocket you into space with its unique theme. The outside is shaped like a dome, while the inside feels like you're aboard your own personal spacecraft.

Keep Reading Show less