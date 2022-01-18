Trending Tags

The Top Couple's Getaway Spots In Ontario Were Just Revealed So Call Your Fave Person

Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
If you've been dreaming of a romantic couple's getaway or a vacay with your best friend, then these spots will give you some travel inspo.

Vrbo just shared the top five destinations for two people in Ontario with Narcity, and there's so much to do at each destination.

The results are based on vacation rental demand from 2021. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it might be time to start planning your next getaway!

Niagara Falls

Why You Need To Go: Niagara Falls is a classic destination for romance, and it even ranked among the most romantic towns and cities in Canada according to Expedia. Some popular attractions include the Butterfly Conservatory, SkyWheel, White Water Walk, and, of course, viewing the iconic Falls. The region boasts tons of wineries that make for the perfect day trip, and the historic town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has quaint inns and Airbnbs where you can book a stay.

The Blue Mountains

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're skiing down the slopes in the winter or hiking through beautiful trails in the summer, The Blue Mountains is an ideal getaway for adventurous couples. The mountaintop skating trail and illuminated Christmas walk are full of romance during the colder season, and you'll want to stop by Royal Majesty for a decadent hot chocolate. Year-round, you can explore the quaint shops and ride down the mountain in a coaster for extra thrills.

Huntsville

Why You Need To Go: Cozy cabin retreats and rustic, stunning landscapes await in Huntsville, a town located in the heart of Muskoka. Boasting gorgeous fall colours, endless lakes for swimming, and trails that will take you to all sorts of views, it's no wonder this is a popular place for couples. During your stay, you can wander along the illuminated Eclipse trail, visit Arrowhead Provincial Park for skating and more, or explore the charming downtown.

Simcoe County

Why You Need To Go: Another popular escape for two is Simcoe County, and there are tons of parks, festivals, eateries, and more to visit. Some main attractions include Scenic Caves Nature Adventures, where you can walk across a massive suspension bridge, and the Nottawasaga Bluffs, where you can explore massive caves and hike to a lookout. During the summer, you can soak up the sun at the world's longest freshwater beach; Wasaga Beach. Don't forget to check out the brand new Finnish spa, too!

Essex County

Why You Need To Go: If you love sandy shores, wineries, art galleries, and museums, a trip to Essex County is worth adding to your calendar. The area is home to Point Pelee National Park, and you can follow a trail all the way to the southernmost tip of Canada. You can also plan an excursion to Pelee Island or sip the day away at one of the dreamy wineries.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

