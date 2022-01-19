Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This 'Affordable' Cruise Ship Will Let You Live At Sea & Travel The World At The Same Time

"Sea" the world from the comfort of your new home! 🛳️

Global Editorial Fellow
This 'Affordable' Cruise Ship Will Let You Live At Sea & Travel The World At The Same Time
Storylines

Ever wonder what it would feel like to live life on a cruise ship?

A company called Storylines is offering people the chance to live a Suite Life On Deck with its new live-in cruise ship, where you can actually own or lease a unit onboard while travelling the seas.

Setting sail in 2024, the MV Narrative will have 547 residences ranging from 247 to 1,940 square feet, according to the company.

While buying one of these units will set you back anywhere from $875,000 to $8 million, Storylines says it will also have a limited number of rooms available for a 12-24 year* lease starting from $400,000.

OK, so $400K is still pretty steep, but Storylines says it will have financing options to help you live your dream of living at sea.

While owning property on a ship might not be for everybody, Storylines will allow owners to rent out their units when they aren't using them, so there should be plenty of options for those on smaller budgets.

Storylines

There are units available with one to four bedrooms, meaning you can get plenty of space to host your family or friends.

Most of the rooms feature a balcony, perfect for sitting and watching the sun set over the ocean from your floating home.

"Our owner residents want to be able to sleep outside under the stars, watch outdoor movies, play pickleball on an open deck, walk their dogs and dine al fresco," said Storylines Sales Director Irina Strembitsky in a press release.

Guests will have access to 20 restaurants, a microbrewery, movie theatre, golf simulator, bowling alley, art studio and three sundeck pools among other amenities.

There's also a gym onboard because let's face it, you can't always be sitting by the pool relaxing!

This ship is set to make its way around the world every 1,000 days, giving residents multiple days to explore at each port.

A sample itinerary on the site includes stops in several cities in Italy, Slovenia, Malta, Montenegro and Croatia over a three-month period, so there'll be lots to see if you do get on board.

The best part is you can vote on staying at some ports longer, as this ship is not confined to the typical itinerary of a passenger cruise ship!

The living opportunity is great if you're tired of living in a land house — and you've got the cash.

MV Narrative

Storylines

Price: $400,000 - $8,000,000

Address: The wide, open sea

Description: Live on a luxury cruise ship and travel the world from the comfort of your own home at sea.

View Listings Here

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This artcile has been updated.

interprovincial travel

Canada's Top Destinations Were Just Revealed & They Might Inspire Your 2022 Staycation

Grab your Canadian travel bucket list! ✈️

Helena Hanson | Narcity, kwan fung | Unsplash

If you're planning your next vacation, this rundown of the top travel destinations in Canada might be the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Especially as some of these spots could be just around the corner from you!

On January 19, 2022, Tripadvisor published a ranking of Canada's most popular destinations and it features incredible spots in multiple Canadian provinces.

Keep Reading Show less
italy airbnbs

Airbnb Is Looking For Someone To Live In A 1-Euro Italian Home & Rent Is Totally Free

Say arrivederci to paying rent for a year!

Courtesy: Airbnb

Have you always dreamed about living La Dolce Vita in a picturesque Italian town? Are you dying to soak in the culture, the lifestyle and the food of Sicily?

Well, Airbnb is offering up the opportunity to live your dream by staying rent-free for a year in a small town in Sicily. Imagine that!

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

This Winter Hike Near Toronto Has 5 Lookouts & You Can Gaze Over A Glittering Escarpment

It's less than an hour from the city!

@carolinesantosxo | Instagram, Conservation Halton

Located less than an hour from the city, you can discover a serene winter wonderland with soaring views.

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area is nestled along the Niagara Escarpment in Milton, and it’s a gorgeous place for a snowy hike.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario hikes

This Ontario Winter Hike Passes A Magical Forest River & Takes You To An Epic Lookout

It's 2 hours from Toronto.

@peyvand.life | Instagram, @janellescorner | Instagram

The Pretty River Valley Provincial Park comes by its name honestly, as you will find a picturesque river and a lookout point over a valley of trees.

The Ontario park has an intricate network of hiking trails, with multiple trail options passing the pretty river and leading to lookout views over forests and lakes.

Keep Reading Show less