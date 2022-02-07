Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

2 Runaway Cruise Ships In The Bahamas Have Been Seized & Their Fuel Bills Are Huge

It was an ocean escape unlike any other 🛳🏃🏻♂️

Global Staff Writer
2 Runaway Cruise Ships In The Bahamas Have Been Seized & Their Fuel Bills Are Huge
@crystalcruises | Instagram

The ultimate getaway experience has officially come to an end.

Two runaway cruise ships have officially been seized by the authorities in the Bahamas, ending a weeks-long case involving their massive unpaid fuel bills in the U.S.

The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were arrested on Friday with only the crew onboard, according to Cruise Law News and the Miami Herald.

Both ships belong to Crystal Cruises, which faces legal action in Miami over $4.6 million worth of unpaid fuel bills.

Last month, a U.S. judge issued an arrest warrant for the Crystal Symphony over the company's outstanding bill. The ship responded by running to the Bahamas and dropping off its passengers in Miami at the last minute.

A week later, the Crystal Serenity cut its trip short and pulled the same move, although it was not wanted on a warrant at the time.

The ships' owner, Crystal Cruises, also announced that it would be suspending its operations through April while it deals with its financial troubles.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” the company said in a statement.

Most passengers onboard the ships were sent back to Miami via ferry. Crystal Cruises also covered their hotel rooms and promised to reimburse them for flight-related changes.

The two ships sat in the Bahamas for several days before authorities seized them.

A clip posted by Crew Center on Twitter captures the seizure announcement on one of the ships.

“The ship has been placed under arrest by the local authorities over some unpaid bills, and as it bad as it sounds, it’s actually quite a good thing to happen,” the captain can be heard saying.

“We’ve been told that this will not affect any personnel movement. So the crew movement and crew sign-offs can still go as planned, and we are in the process of preparing this. So this is unfortunate news, but this was actually quite expected.”

Although the ships have been seized, many employees are still waiting to be paid for being taken along on the ride, Cruise Law News reports.

The industry news outlet says employees were told that if they wanted to leave the ship, they'd have to "resign and buy your own flight ticket to go home."

The two ships had spent several days docked in Bimini, but they were on the move to Freeport in the Bahamas on Monday, according to public tracking sites.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Second Cruise Ship Just Booked It For The Bahamas & Kicked Out Its Passengers

That makes two Crystal Cruises ships on the run!

@crystalcruises | Instagram

You hear about car chases but rarely do you hear about cruise ship chases, let alone two in a month.

A large cruise ship offloaded its passengers in the Bahamas, cutting its trip short, because of a case involving millions of dollars in unpaid fuel.

Keep Reading Show less

A Cruise Ship Is On The Run In The Bahamas & It's Wanted On A US Arrest Warrant

Passengers didn't sign up for this kind of escape. 🛳

Crystal Cruises | YouTube

A giant cruise ship is on the run from U.S. authorities in the Bahamas, where those on board are getting the wrong kind of getaway experience.

The Crystal Symphony, a luxury cruise ship, is currently docked in the Bahamas and out of the reach of U.S. authorities after a Miami judge issued an arrest warrant over unpaid fuel bills over the weekend, CBS News reports.

Keep Reading Show less

A Couple Saw Bees Coming Out Of Their Shower & They Found A Huge Hive Hidden In The Wall

The bees were apparently very well bee-haved!

@howsyourdayhoney3 | TikTok

After noticing a few unwelcome bees in the shower, a Florida couple cracked open their wall and discovered a massive beehive hidden behind it.

Dan and Stephanie Graham of St. Petersburg, Florida, hired a local beekeeper, Elisha Bixler, to help get rid of the honeybees that had created a home in their shower wall, the Washington Post reports.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Allegedly Poisoned Her Boyfriend's Lemonade Because He 'Wouldn't Shut Up'

Police say he survived and he was "not sure why" she would spike his drink.

Irstone | Dreamstime

A Florida woman was so fed up with her boyfriend that she allegedly poisoned his drink to get him to shut up.

Police say Alvis Parrish, 54, poisoned boyfriend William Carter's lemonade with the psychotic drug Seroquel on December 7 in Jacksonville. Then she called the police herself.

Keep Reading Show less