A Cruise Ship Is On The Run In The Bahamas & It's Wanted On A US Arrest Warrant

Passengers didn't sign up for this kind of escape. 🛳

Global Staff Writer
A Cruise Ship Is On The Run In The Bahamas & It's Wanted On A US Arrest Warrant
Crystal Cruises | YouTube

A giant cruise ship is on the run from U.S. authorities in the Bahamas, where those on board are getting the wrong kind of getaway experience.

The Crystal Symphony, a luxury cruise ship, is currently docked in the Bahamas and out of the reach of U.S. authorities after a Miami judge issued an arrest warrant over unpaid fuel bills over the weekend, CBS News reports.

The ship was supposed to dock in Miami on January 22, but it turned away after the warrant was issued and ended up fleeing to the Bahamas.

Some passengers reportedly took a ferry to Fort Lauderdale before the cruise ship left Florida on Sunday, but others are still on board, the Associated Press reports.

"We all feel we were abducted by luxurious pirates!" passenger Stephen Heard Fales wrote on Facebook.

The cruise line's website says the ship can carry 848 passengers and approximately 500 staff, although it's unclear how many were still on board Monday.

The cruise ship's owner, Crystal Cruises, announced via a press release that it will be suspending all its upcoming voyages in the coming months.

"Suspending operations will provide Crystal's management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward," the statement says.

The company's call centre has also been suspended for the time being, according to the website.

The cruise line's parent company, Genting Hong Kong, is currently dealing with bankruptcy, which might explain why the Crystal Symphony couldn't pay its seven-figure fuel bill.

Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises are being sued in the U.S. over about $4.6 million in unpaid fuel bills, CBS News reports. The arrest warrant was issued in connection with the lawsuit.

"This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong," said Jack Anderson, the president of Crystal Cruises. "Crystal has been synonymous with luxury cruising for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming back our valued guests when we resume operations."

U.S. marshals can seize control of the ship as soon as it enters U.S. waters.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

