Police Are Looking For A Man That Is Wanted For 17 Charges & Has A Tiger Tattoo On His Chest
If you see him call the police "immediately."
The police are looking for a man in B.C. who is wanted for 17 charges.
The man, Amardip Singh Rai, allegedly did not show up for his scheduled court date, and now there is a warrant out for his arrest.
In a press release, the Surrey RCMP said that he is 42-years-old and his charges are from a 2019 investigation. In April 2021, he was arrested by the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team, due to an outstanding warrant.
After his arrest, he was released with conditions, on May 7, 2021.
"It is alleged that Amardip Singh Rai failed to appear for a subsequent court date and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest," the police said.
Although the police have been trying to locate him, they have been unsuccessful.
The warrant for his arrest has charges which include sexual assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of controlled substances.
The police described him as being 5’11, with a slim build, brown eyes, and black hair. They also said that he often has facial hair.
He also has tattoos, "including roses on his hands, scroll with words on his neck, a cancer ribbon on his neck and a tiger on his chest," said police.
If you see Amardip Singh Rai, police said that you should not approach him. You should call the police right away if you see him.
Police asked anyone who has any information about the man, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.