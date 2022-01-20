This Twitter Account Claims 'Vancouver Is Dying' & Is Sharing Pics Of Its 'Deterioration'
It's calling out the city!
There's a new Twitter account called "Vancouver Is Dying," and it's showing all the destruction happening in the city.
The opinionated account shares some of the negative incidents occurring in Vancouver, from violence to vandalism.
Looking at the account could seriously make someone consider moving away from the city.
In one tweet, the account said that it is "trying to become a repository for photos and videos to document what's happening in one place."
"Don't forget to retweet to raise awareness," it added.
The account retweets things like local break-ins, showing that some businesses are having trouble surviving even beyond the stress the pandemic put on them.
Great work sharing this @JClerideshttps://twitter.com/JClerides/status/1482833855887204354\u00a0\u2026— Vancouver Is Dying (@Vancouver Is Dying) 1642651207
Even some big fast-food chains like Tim Hortons have faced crime in the city. The account puts them all on display.
The account has retweeted several photos showing plywood covering up broken windows. It seems like many people are noticing these alarming incidents on the streets of Vancouver.
New day brings new plywood and smashed windows in downtown Vancouver. Why have our civic leaders abandoned downtown residents and businesses? Why has the mayor been silent? #vanpolipic.twitter.com/qaUmDSvyNC— Peter Meiszner (@Peter Meiszner) 1633985627
Some stores have been targeted multiple times. When you see it all put together, it's pretty staggering.
Another busy week for glaziers on Robson Street in #Vancouver with at least six storefront windows recently smashed. Second time same spot for @CB2 and at least the third time for Petit Pont. @ROOTS and @footlocker also hit. @GlobalBC @CKNWpic.twitter.com/HGcOYFA6UD— John Streit (@John Streit) 1639069769
Even some residential buildings have been targeted.
From a follower. Front apartment entrance on Burnaby Street. God forbid people feel safe in their own homes from violence.pic.twitter.com/uMJTJVC5BL— Vancouver Is Dying (@Vancouver Is Dying) 1642652266
On top of the window smashing, the account sheds light on a lot of graffiti that's been spotted around the city.
Compared to everything else that's happening, this almost seems quaint. But it isn't, it's disrespectful and the result of failed policy.https://twitter.com/lorrainelowe_/status/1482778337244110848\u00a0\u2026— Vancouver Is Dying (@Vancouver Is Dying) 1642651386
The account points to the city government and policy a lot of the time, occasionally calling out Mayor Kennedy Stewart and even tagging individual city councillors.
Take a stroll through this account to get a good look at what's happening in this city, while you guys fight over parking fees @kennedystewart @christineeboyle @AdrianeCarr @MelissaDeGenova @LisaDominato @PtFry @CllrHardwick @sarahkirby_yung @rebeccaleebligh @JeanSwanson_— Vancouver Is Dying (@Vancouver Is Dying) 1642651857
While the name of the account seems harsh at first, the crimes seem even harsher.
