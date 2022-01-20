Trending Tags

Three Children Have Died After A Devastating House Fire In Brampton

Premier Ford says his "heart just breaks for the family and the whole community."

Prathan Keawkhum | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Three children have died after a townhouse near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard went up in flames on Thursday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has confirmed.

Ontarians Still Need To Show Their Vaccine Certificates & Here's What You Need To Know

You're going to want to keep your enhanced vaccine certificate in your "favourites" photo folder.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Government of Ontario

If you thought about deleting your enhanced vaccine certificate off of your phone, you may want to think twice.

The Ontario government announced in a handout on January 20 that proof of vaccination is remaining in place for the foreseeable future at select indoor businesses and locations as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

Ontario Gyms Are Reopening This Month & Here Are The New Rules

Gyms will open at 50% capacity.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, SevenstockStudio | Dreamstime

The Ontario government just announced that gyms will be reopening later this month, along with indoor dining and other previously closed businesses, to kick off "the process of gradually easing restrictions."

Gyms will be able to open at 50% capacity as of January 31 at 12:01 a.m., so if you've been missing your daily hit, your muscles won't have to wait much longer, according to a government news release.

A Woman Was Charged After She Ran Out Of Gas On The QEW & Caused A Five Car Pileup

She tried to push on.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

No one likes filling up gas when it's minus 20 out, but the alternative is so much worse. An Ontario driver is facing several charges this week after getting onto a busy highway despite being low on fuel, resulting in, well, chaos.

According to the OPP's Highway Safety Division, the motorist came to a stop after she ran out of gas on the QEW, blocking the highway's left lane.

