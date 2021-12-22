Someone Drove A Truck Straight Into A Storefront In BC & Stole 5K Of Merchandise
This isn't the first "brazen break-and-enter" in the area.
Someone drove a truck straight into a storefront in B.C., and then stole approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from it.
The crime was anything but subtle, but a statement from the Surrey RCMP said that they are still trying to find a suspect vehicle from the incident.
The Surrey RCMP responded to the break-and-enter on December 21, at 4:26 a.m., after getting a report that a truck had smashed into the door of a business.
A photo from the Surrey RCMP shows the Calvin Klein storefront damaged from the break-and-enter. The statement said that it is located "in the area of 15700 block of Croydon Drive."
The statement added that the suspect, or suspects, were able to get into the store after breaking the door, and then stole the merchandise before fleeing.
The suspect vehicle was "described as a 2000’s grey Dodge Dakota, unknown license plate, with damage to the rear lamps on the passenger side. The vehicle was occupied with 3-4 persons inside at the time of the offence," said the statement.
Cst Sarbjit K. Sangha said in the statement that the "brazen break-and-enter" caused "extensive damage to businesses."
This is not the first time something like this has happened in the area.
“We are aware of two similar previous incidents in South Surrey using a similar method," Cst Sarbjit K. Sangha added.
Right now officers are patrolling the area, and the statement asked the public to call the police "if they see anything suspicious."
It also asked that if anyone has any information surrounding the suspected vehicle or witnessed the crime to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.