BC RCMP Are Getting Roasted For Warning People To Stop Going 'Zoomy Zoom On The Slicky Slick'
It didn't sit well with some people.
The B.C. RCMP's Twitter page is attracting lots of comments after a post appears to send a light-hearted warning message following a collision.
A press release linked in the tweet, titled "No zoomy zoom on the slicky slick or you'll go boom boom," refers to a collision in Merritt, B.C., and tells people to drive extra carefully on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C now that winter weather is here.
But not everyone appreciated the attempted humour of the post.
Some users described the post as "savage," and one replied saying, "You still have time to delete this."
Another Twitter user was disappointed with the light-hearted tone of the post.
Free social media advice: When the highway you're featuring saw 6 victims pully pulled from the flamey flames of a… https://t.co/VxYAkCNCSJ— Heather Libby (@Heather Libby) 1635792972.0
In a more serious element to the press release, Sgt. Josh Roda of Merritt RCMP said, "We are pleading with the public to please slow down when driving this winter season.
"It's only the end of October and we've already been to numerous crashes on our Highways and one where an officer and a partner agency were almost struck by a passing vehicle."