Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Dog In BC Sniffed Out $2M Of Drugs Being Smuggled Across The Border & He Looks Proud AF

He's retired now! 🐶

Vancouver Editor
A Dog In BC Sniffed Out $2M Of Drugs Being Smuggled Across The Border & He Looks Proud AF
BC RCMP

This dog in B.C. busted $2 million worth of drugs that were being smuggled across the Canadian border, and he looks so proud of himself in the photo.

The dog, named Garner, is a police dog who is now retiring, but he'll definitely be missed. The RCMP released a statement about the beloved pup, who is saying goodbye after almost six years of work.

He was great at his job, "protecting and serving the nearly two million residents who live in the Lower Mainland," the police said.

Garner was so good that, with his handler by his side, they did "246 successful apprehensions."

Although he looks like a regular cute dog, he actually tracked down three homicide suspects, "in two separate events that were happening in real time," said the police.

Maybe the biggest accomplishment of his very successful career was a $2 million bust. He busted the narcotics that were being smuggled into Canada, and judging by the photo he was pretty happy about his work!

BC RCMP

"Garner was beyond fearless in protecting his handler and anyone else in danger, and courageously saved his handler’s life on several occasions," they added.

From chasing down bad guys to sniffing out contraband, he is one very good boy.

Now though, he is going to spend his time playing fetch, swimming] and resting knowing he did his job to keep his region safe.

He is staying with his handler's family even in his retirement, and his handler is going to be training a new pup soon!

From Your Site Articles

A 'Maskless Monday' Protest In BC Led To 5 People Getting Arrested & 43 Tickets Issued

There were reports of people "intimidating employees."

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, Billy Blume | Dreamstime

There was a 'Maskless Monday' protest at a grocery store in B.C., where five people were arrested and 43 tickets were issued.

The 'Maskless Monday' events are anti-mask protests that were organized on a weekly basis in Kamloops B.C., and this one occurred on January 10, 2022, at a grocery store on Columbia Street West.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Of The Most Ridiculous 911 Calls In BC & It Includes A 'Messy Roommate'

Someone got the wrong coffee order! 🚨

Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime, Ingrid Balabanova | Dreamstime

There were some pretty unbelievable 911 calls made in B.C. last year, and a lot of them were definitely not emergencies.

In a year that was filled with many actual emergency situations, including wildfires and flooding, these seven calls seem that much more ridiculous to hear about.

Keep Reading Show less

3 Teens Hit Staff With Bear Spray After They Were Refused Alcohol At A Liquor Store In BC

They tried to escape on the SkyTrain.

Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Three underaged teenagers were arrested for trying to go and buy alcohol at a liquor store in B.C. and then assaulting the staff members with bear spray when they were refused service.

The police were called to the liquor store in Port Moody, B.C. around 5:15 p.m. on January 5. The police report said that the teens were all "clearly" underaged, but they were trying to buy liquor anyway.

Keep Reading Show less

An 18-Year-Old Was Killed In BC & Police Believe That It Was A 'Targeted' Shooting

It happened in broad daylight.

BC RCMP, Modfos | Dreamstime

An 18-year-old from Langley, B.C. was killed in what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on January 7, Langley RCMP received multiple calls to report to the Walnut Grove area.

Keep Reading Show less