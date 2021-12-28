Trending Tags

Two Men Were Arrested In BC For Selling Teens Illegal Drugs & They Had A Menu Of Options

A "significant quantity of drugs," and $10,000 in cash was seized.

BC RCMP

Two men were arrested for selling illegal drugs to teens in B.C., and they were offering an actual menu for them to choose from.

The RCMP said in a news release that there had been reports of a man selling magic mushrooms, cannabis and LSD to teenagers in Kelowna. The police investigated and found out that there were two suspects selling illegal drugs.

The two male suspects, 37 and 50, would allegedly get the teens to text them in order to "receive a menu for the illegal substances," said the release.

The Kelowna RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section searched a condo on December 9 and seized approximately "4 lbs of Psilocybin [magic mushrooms], 40 lbs of Cannabis, 1300 tabs of LSD, as well as $10,000.00 in cash and a 2017 Jaguar SUV," the release said.

To put this in perspective, the release said that it was almost enough LSD was seized for every single student at one of the local high schools to have a tab.

The two suspects are facing charges for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis.

Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of Proactive Enforcement said in the release that "parents are reminded to monitor who their children are in contact with as the suspects in this investigation were not overly sophisticated."

"Monitoring the communication of youth in similar situations could prevent them from consuming harmful substances," he added.

