An American Allegedly Tried To Cross Into Canada 'Armed With Loaded Handguns & A Stun Gun'
He joined a Canadian woman in a cab that was waiting for him, RCMP said.
An American man has been arrested by B.C. RCMP officers, after he allegedly crossed the U.S. Canada border illegally.
The man was also allegedly armed with three loaded handguns and a stun gun, while crossing into Canada, and met a woman in a cab that was waiting, police said.
Police also said that the man is named John Wright, and that he used the Surrey Peace Arch State Park border on March 31.
After he crossed, he "joined a Canadian woman in a waiting cab," police added.
Fortunately, the police said that Wright didn't get far.
Wright was arrested by B.C. RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers under the Customs Act. The officers seized the three loaded handguns and the stun gun, after conducting further investigation.
Wright has since been charged with "possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition contrary to the Criminal Code, as well as smuggling, and fail to comply contrary to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," the police added.
The B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Border Integrity unit is still investigating the incident, and no more charges have been laid on Wright.
The police did not specify what happened to the Canadian woman who was allegedly waiting in the taxi.
Superintendent Bert Ferreira said that "the excellent work of identifying and preventing an alleged armed individual from entering Canada is a demonstration of the BC RCMP Border Enforcement Team’s dedication to protecting Canadians from transnational criminal threats."
The police added that the team uses the latest technology in order to secure "Canada’s vast borders," and protect Canadians "from serious and organized crime."