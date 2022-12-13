CBSA Shared A Year In Review For 2022 & Here's What People Tried To Bring Across The Border
More than 37,000 kilograms of drugs have been seized at the border this year. 😳
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) revealed what went down at the border this year and gave a look at what people tried to bring into this country including firearms, weapons, drugs and even animals.
On December 13, 2022, the federal law enforcement agency shared a year in review for 2022 as travel volumes rebounded with the removal of COVID-19 border restrictions with a 267% increase from last year.
Also, from January 1 to October 31, 2022, CBSA prevented over 1,000 firearms (up 11% compared to 2021) and more than 37,000 kilograms of illicit drugs (up 72% from 2021) from entering the country.
There were 39,833 seizures made.
CBSA officials seized 24,053 prohibited firearms and weapons including 446 handguns, 269 semi-automatic pistols, 15,785 automatic opening knives, 1,858 brass knuckles and 1,049 stun guns.
Revolvers, push daggers, rifles, shotguns, crossbows, tasers, antique firearms, tear gas and other weapons were also taken by border officials.
CBSA seized 37,749 kilograms of drugs in 2022 including 2,662 kilograms of cocaine, 339 kilograms of heroin and four kilograms of fentanyl.
Also, there were 15,629 cannabis seizures which totalled 11,605,487 kilograms.
Throughout the year, border officials handed out a total of 952 penalties for food, plant and animal import violations resulting in $784,800 in penalties.
When it comes to international visitors, 50 million travellers entered Canada in 2022 with more than 20 million coming by air, over 27 million coming by land, over two million coming by water and more than 32,000 coming by rail.
From January 1 to October 31, 2022, CBSA collected around $33 billion in duties and taxes!
