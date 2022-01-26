Scammers Are Posing As CBSA Officials To Gain Access To Canadians' Bank Details
The Canada Border Services Agency is warning Canadians to be aware of a new scam that involves people posing as CBSA officials.
In a notice shared on Tuesday, January 25, the agency warned that scammers are posing as officers to "fraudulently access your personal information and request payments."
According to the CBSA, these individuals are operating via text message, phone call and email.
"There are many sophisticated frauds and scams," it warns, noting that some phone calls may still be fake even if the number appears to be from the CBSA.
It says that emails may contain official-looking logos, authentic email addresses or employee names to mislead the victim.
If you do receive a call from somebody claiming to be an employee, you should think twice if they request any sort of personal information related to your finances or banking details.
"The CBSA never initiates a request for your SIN and credit card number by telephone, text or email" reads the notice.
If you do get a call or an email asking for this information or requesting money, it is likely to be a scam.
If somebody calls you threatening that you must pay duty and taxes on a package that the CBSA is holding, this is also likely to be fraudulent. The agency says it would never threaten Canadians with any type of penalty, including jail time.
"Canada Post is responsible for collecting duties and taxes prior to a mail item being delivered to the recipient," it says.
The same applies when it comes to packages from courier companies. They will reach out directly to the recipient if there are any issues and the CBSA would not be involved.
Recently, the government has warned people to watch out for fake websites posing as ArriveCAN and the Electronic Travel Authorization, too.
If you do get these types of calls and messages, you should report them to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre ASAP.
