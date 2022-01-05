Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Woman Lost $80K In A Catfish Scam & The Reason Is So Heartbreaking

The scammer was pretending to be a European love interest.

An Ontario Woman Lost $80K In A Catfish Scam & The Reason Is So Heartbreaking
St Thomas Police Service | Facebook

Ontario police are warning residents about the danger of being catfished after a woman suffered a large financial loss while falling for a man she met online last year.

St. Thomas police reported that the victim, a woman in her 50s, was defrauded out of $80,0000 after being tricked into a romance scam.

The phony relationship allegedly began in the spring, when the woman accepted a friend request on Facebook from someone "posing to be a man living in Europe."

"The two began to message back and forth regularly eventually moving the communication over to WhatsApp," an excerpt from the report states.

"During the online relationship the woman was convinced the man was going to travel to Canada to live with her once he could find the money to cover his expenses," it adds.

The substantial amount of funds was sent over several months via wire transfer and Bitcoin, with the scammer coming up with new excuses each time to delay meeting in person and request more money.

Police advise residents who fear they are being scammed to visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.

Thousands of unsuspecting Canadians became victims of fraud in January 2021, resulting in the loss of more than $10 million in total in that month alone.

The federal government revealed that other notable scams include criminals pretending to be from the Canadian Revenue Agency, Service Ontario, or Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

"Many scams and frauds attempt to imitate government services in order to gain access to your personal and financial information," the report read at the time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Police Stopped 6 Drivers With Snow-Covered Cars Yesterday & One Excuse Was Weak AF

Their cold hands cost them two demerit points.

PCPappy | Twitter

Getting up to go to work and discovering your car is covered in snow can be a pain, and the five minutes you spend outside in the cold scraping it off isn't a walk in the park either, but trust us — not doing it is way worse.

Toronto police Constable Kirk Papadopoulos shared a clip of himself clearing ice off a stopped car's windshield via Twitter on Monday while warning other winter drivers not to make the same mistake.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Driver Charged After Travelling Down The QEW Without A Tire (PHOTOS)

The driver was trying to make a 130-kilometre journey.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

One Ontario driver seems to have forgotten something important while out for a cruise this week.

On Wednesday, December 29, Ontario Provincial Police reported that officers had pulled over a vehicle travelling on the QEW in Niagara Falls with a missing tire.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Woman Charged After Allegedly Leaving A Newborn Baby On The Side Of The Road

She tried to flee the scene.

Waterloo Regional Police Service | Facebook

Waterloo police arrested an Ontario woman this week after she allegedly left a newborn baby outside a home in Kitchener.

According to WRPS, officers responded to the incident at 11:10 a.m. on December 27, 2021, after receiving several calls about a woman who "abandoned a newborn in a stroller at the side of the road" near Dixon Street and Eckert Street.

Keep Reading Show less

An 'Impaired' Ontario Driver Was Caught On The Highway In A Car Littered With Beer Cans

They were charged with impaired driving.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

If you've ever driven in the Greater Toronto Area, the chances are you've seen plenty of Ontario drivers making questionable decisions, but some are so face-palm-worthy.

The OPP's Highway Safety Division reported Thursday that an impaired driver, who was stopped overnight on Highway 410, had been found travelling with empty beer cans littered throughout their vehicle's interior.

Keep Reading Show less